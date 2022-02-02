Medical Simulation Market Report 2021-2026: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, February 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Medical Simulation Market Report: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global medical simulation market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 12% during 2021-2026.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

The global medical simulation market is primarily being driven by significant growth in the healthcare industry. Medical simulators are widely being adopted due to the increasing concern over patient safety and providing adequate procedural training to professionals. Moreover, various technological advancements, such as the integration of simulators with artificial intelligence (AI) and augmented reality (AR) solutions, are providing a thrust to the market growth. These technologies aid in monitoring the behavior of the clinicians and their interaction with the laboratory, medical systems and clinical equipment. Other factors, including the increasing requirement for medical simulation for minimally invasive (MI) procedures, along with the widespread adoption of laparoscopic simulation systems for effective cancer treatment, are creating a positive outlook for the market.

Competitive Landscape:

• Cardionics Inc.

• 3B Scientific GmbH

• Gaumard Scientific Company Inc.

• Kyoto Kagaku Co. Ltd

• Laerdal Medical

• Mentice

• Operative Experience Inc.

• Simbionix USA Corporation

• 3D Systems

• Simulab Corporation

• Surgical Science Sweden AB

• Synaptive Medical Inc.

• SynBone AG

• VirtaMed AG.

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Product and Services:

• Model-based Simulation

• Surgical Simulation

• Ultrasound Simulation

• Web-based Simulation

• Simulation Training Services

Breakup by Fidelity:

• Low Fidelity

• Medium Fidelity

• High Fidelity

Breakup by End User:

• Hospitals and Clinics

• Academic Institutions and Research Centers

• Military Organizations

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Others)

Key highlights of the report:

• Market Performance (2015-2020)

• Market Outlook (2021-2026)

• Market Trends

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

• Value Chain Analysis

• Structure of the Global Market

• Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

