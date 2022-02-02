Surgical Sealants and Adhesives Market New Opportunities, Top Trends,Rising Demand, Emerging Growth,Business Development

Surgical sealants and adhesives Market by Product, Indication, Application, and Geography: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2023.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Adhesives and sealants are used during surgical procedures to reinforce surgical wounds, repair injured tissues, or even replace common suturing techniques. These products can be used as adjuncts to sutures to prevent air and liquid leakages. They can be developed naturally or synthetically, and are used generate three-dimensional networks, which bind to the target tissues and act as sealants, hemostats, or adhesives.

𝐋𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 :

The key players operating in the global surgical sealants and adhesives market include Baxter International Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Cohera Medical, Inc., CryoLife Inc., C.R. Bard Inc., CSL Limited (CSL Behring), Johnson & Johnson (Ethicon, Inc.), Ocular Therapeutix Inc., Sanofi, and Sealantis Ltd.

𝐊𝐄𝐘 𝐅𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐈𝐍𝐆𝐒 𝐎𝐅 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐒𝐓𝐔𝐃𝐘

• Cosmetic surgery is projected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period both in terms of value and volume by 12.2% and 12.7% respectively.

• North America dominated the global surgical sealants and adhesives market in 2016, and is projected to continue its dominance in future.

• China is expected to grow at the highest rate in the Asia-Pacific region during the forecast period.

• Tissue sealing & hemostasis was the largest contributor among the end user segment in 2016.

• Cardiovascular surgery segment generated the highest revenue in 2016, and is expected to continue its dominance in future.

• In terms of volume fibrin based accounted for the largest share in 2016, registering a CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period.

• Chitosan based dominated the polysaccharide natural surgical sealants and adhesive segment in terms of volume in 2016.

Among the indication segment, tissue engineering is anticipated to grow at the highest rate, owing to upsurge in demand for tissue regeneration products in case of traumatic & burn injuries and rise in number of cosmetic surgeries.

In 2016, North America was the dominant revenue contributor, owing to high prevalence of chronic diseases, increase in disposable income, and surge in number of surgical procedures. However, Asia-Pacific is witnessing the highest CAGR during the analysis period, owing to the presence of high populace countries such as India and China, which in turn increases the prevalence rate of chronic diseases, geriatric population, and the number of cosmetic surgeries being conducted.

