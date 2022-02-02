Electric Toothbrush Market Analysis Research Report: Growing Demand for Oral hygiene to Bolster Market Growth

Electric Toothbrush Market

PORTLAND, 5933 NE WIN SIVERS DRIVE, #205, OR 97220, UNITED STATE, February 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The electric toothbrush manufacturers and dentists around the world are recommending electric toothbrush, as it helps in problems related to oral cavity such as tartar, gingivitis, and plaque formation. Furthermore, companies are investing heavily in terms of technological advancements in electric toothbrush, which is expected to enhance the brushing experience. High populace countries in Asia-Pacific such as China, India, and others are the growing markets for electric toothbrush.

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, Electric Toothbrush Market by Bristle, Head Movement, and End User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2023, the global electric toothbrush market was valued at $2,200 million in 2016, and is projected to reach $3,770 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 8.0% from 2017 to 2023. The adult electric toothbrush accounted for more than 76% of the global electric toothbrush market in 2016.

Rise in awareness towards oral hygiene

Electric toothbrush has witnessed increasing popularity in the resent decade, due to rise in awareness towards oral hygiene among people and increase in oral complications across the world. Moreover, electric toothbrush helps in effective removal of plaque and calculus from the oral cavity as compared to the manual toothbrush, thereby reducing oral problems such as gum diseases and tooth decay. In addition, the use of soft bristles in electric toothbrush helps in fighting tooth sensitivity. FOREO created ISSA, a unique electric toothbrush made of non-irritating silicon bristles, which reduce the pain caused by brushing in sensitive areas of oral cavity.

Scope of the Report

On the basis of bristle, the global electric toothbrush market is divided into soft bristles and nanometer bristles. The soft bristles segment is a major contributor to global electric toothbrush market, and is anticipated to be the most lucrative segment during the forecast period, as it offers several oral benefits such as prevention of plaque formation & dental caries and is better suited for sensitive teeth.

Based on head movement, the market is classified into rotation/oscillation and sonic/side-to-side. The sonic/side-to-side segment is expected to grow at the highest rate, due to effective cleaning of oral cavity as compared to rotation/oscillation head movement.

Depending on end user, the market is fragmented into adult and children. The adult segment is expected to dominate the market throughout the forecast period, as oral complications are more prevalent among the adults. According to the United States National Library of Medicine, around 80-90% of adolescents between 15 and 19 years of age are suffering from mild-to-moderate gingivitis globally, and there is a further rise up to 92-97% in adults aged between 35 and 44 years.

Key Findings of the Electric Toothbrush Market :

The sonic/side-to-side segment is expected to grow at a high CAGR of 8.3%, in terms of value, during the forecast period.

The soft bristles is anticipated to grow at a high CAGR of 7.7%, in terms of value.

Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 9.9%, in terms of value.

The Europe electric toothbrush accounted for more than 40% of the global market in 2016.

U.S. accounted for more than 72% of the North American market in 2016.

Regional Analysis

In 2016, North America and Europe collectively accounted for more than 76% of the global electric toothbrush industry, in terms of value, owing to increase in popularity of the electric toothbrush and high disposable income in this region. Asia-pacific is projected to grow at the highest rate, followed by LAMEA, owing to rise in oral health awareness.

The major companies profiled in this report include :-

Colgate Palmolive Company

FOREO

JSB Healthcare

Koninklijke Philips N.V

MornWell

Panasonic Corporation

The Procter & Gamble Co (P&G)

Shenzhen Risun Technology Co. Ltd

SONIC Chic

Church & Dwight Co. Inc

Report Highlights:

• Detailed overview of parent market

• Changing market dynamics in the industry

• In-depth market segmentation

• Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

• Recent industry trends and developments

• Competitive landscape

• Strategies of key players and products offered

• Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth

• A neutral perspective on market performance

• Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint

