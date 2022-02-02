Mechanical Ventilators Market Price Trends 2021-26: Global Industry Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast-IMARC Group

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, February 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled "Mechanical Ventilators Market Price Trends: Global Industry Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026," the global mechanical ventilators market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of 7.3% during 2021-2026.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Request for a PDF sample of this report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/mechanical-ventilators-market/requestsample

Global Mechanical Ventilators Market Trends:

The global market is primarily driven by the rising incidences of chronic respiratory disorders. This can be attributed to the growing geriatric population, rising pollution levels and the increasing number of smokers across the globe. The rapid outbreak of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) has also created an escalating demand for mechanical ventilators on the global level. A sudden spike in COVID-19 cases has significantly increased the number of critical patients who require intensive care for life support. Since the virus is known to damage the lungs in severe active cases, which further causes the body's oxygen levels to drop, thus making it difficult to breathe, ventilators are extensively used to alleviate the critical conditions and restore regulated breathing. Apart from this, the surging demand for these devices in the wake of the pandemic has led several non-medical enterprises to collaborate with ventilator manufacturing companies in an effort to meet the ever-increasing demand. Furthermore, product innovations and extensive research and development (R&D) have led to the introduction of portable and non-invasive mechanical ventilators with improved functionalities, which is acting as another major growth-inducing factor. Manufacturers are also integrating high-speed signal processing systems with these devices to achieve enhanced efficiency with an enhanced user interface. Some of the other factors contributing to the market growth include the growing adoption of home care therapeutics and the favorable initiatives undertaken by several governments to improve the healthcare infrastructure.

Market Summary:

· On the basis of the product type, the market has been divided into intensive care, portable/ambulatory and other kinds of ventilators.

· Based on the interface, the market has been bifurcated into invasive and non-invasive ventilation.

· On the basis of the age group, the market has been classified into pediatric, adult and geriatric.

· Based on the mode of ventilation, the market has been segmented into combined, volume, pressure and other modes of ventilation.

· On the basis of the end-use, the market has been categorized into hospitals and clinics, home care, ambulatory care centers, and others.

· On the geographical front, the market has been segregated into North America (the United States and Canada), Europe (Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia and others), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia and others), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and others), and Middle East and Africa.

· The competitive landscape of the market has been analyzed in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players. Some of these players include Allied Healthcare Products, Inc., AIR LIQUIDE S.A., Asahi Kasei Group, GE Healthcare, Hamilton Medical AG, Getinge AB, Medtronic, Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd., Philips Electronics Nederland B.V., ResMed Corp., Smiths Group Plc, and Vyaire Medical Inc.

Competitive Landscape:

• Allied Healthcare Products

• Air Liquide, Asahi Kasei

• GE Healthcare Company

• Hamilton Medical AG

• Maquet GmbH & Co. KG (Gatenge)

• Medtronic Plc

• Mindray Medical International Ltd.

• Philips Healthcare

• ResMed

• Smiths Group Plc

• Vyaire Medical Inc., etc

Breakup by Product Type:

· Intensive Care Ventilators

· Portable/Ambulatory Ventilators

· Others

Breakup by Interface:

· Invasive Ventilation

· Non-Invasive Ventilation

Breakup by Age Group:

· Pediatric

· Adult

· Geriatric

Breakup by Mode of Ventilation:

· Combined Mode of Ventilation

· Volume Mode of Ventilation

· Pressure Mode of Ventilation

· Other Mode of Ventilation

Breakup by End-Use:

· Hospitals and Clinics

· Home Care

· Ambulatory Care Centers

· Others

Breakup by Region:

· North America

· Asia Pacific

· Europe

· Latin America

· Middle East and Africa

Ask Analyst for Customization and Explore full report with TOC & List of Figures: https://www.imarcgroup.com/mechanical-ventilators-market

We are updating our reports, If you want latest primary and secondary data (2021-2026) with Cost Module, Business Strategy, Distribution Channel, etc. Click request free sample report, published report will be delivered to you in PDF format via email within 24 to 48 hours.

Key highlights of the report:

• Market Performance (2015-2020)

• Market Outlook (2021-2026)

• Market Trends

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

• Value Chain Analysis

• Structure of the Global Market

• Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

Related Reports by IMARC Group:

Heavy-Duty Automotive Aftermarket Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/heavy-duty-automotive-aftermarket-market

Automotive Connectors Market Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/automotive-connectors-market

Ultrasonic Flowmeter Market Share: https://www.imarcgroup.com/ultrasonic-flowmeter-market

China Genetic Testing Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/china-genetic-testing-market

Aerostat Systems Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/aerostat-systems-market

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.