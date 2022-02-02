3D Concrete Printing Market is Expected to Reach US$ 29,506.50 Million by 2027 | CAGR 82.20%

IMARC Group expects the global 3d concrete printing market to reach US$ 29,506.50 Million by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 82.20% during 2022-2027.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, February 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, the global 3D concrete printing market reached a value of US$ 635.2 Million in 2021. Looking forward, the market to reach US$ 29,506.50 Million by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 82.20% during 2022-2027.

3D concrete printing, also called cementitious 3D construction printing (3DCP), represents a form of additive manufacturing that is used to fabricate buildings and construction components. It primarily involves the process of depositing layers of 3D printed concrete on the previously pumped layers via the nozzle of the printing equipment until the desired structure is formed. 3D concrete printing employs advanced machinery, state-of-the-art 3D printing technology, and novel concrete mixtures to create customized and complex shapes, designs, structures, etc.

3D Concrete Printing Industry Trends and Drivers:

The escalating demand for complex building structures and architectural flexibility is primarily driving the 3D concrete printing market. Additionally, the widespread adoption of 3D concrete printing that offers higher efficiency, accuracy, improved speed of construction, lower labor costs, greater design flexibility, etc., than traditional construction techniques is further catalyzing the market growth.

Besides this, it aids in fabricating lightweight construction components, such as roofs, panels, walls, etc., while ensuring structural integrity and reducing transportation costs, which is augmenting the global market.

Moreover, the launch of several favorable policies by government bodies to invest in infrastructure development projects, owing to the growing number of national and international events, is also positively influencing the market growth.

Apart from this, the introduction of innovative concrete mixes, such as limecrete, ready-mix, shotcrete, high-density, precast concrete, etc., that helps in improving construction quality is anticipated to fuel the 3D concrete printing market over the forecasted period.

Global 3D Concrete Printing Market 2022-2027 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Apis Cor, COBOD International A/S, CyBe Construction B.V., DUS Architects, Foster + Partners, Heidelbergcement AG, Holcim Ltd, Sika AG, Skanska AB, Universe Architecture, XtreeE and Yingchuang Building Technique Co. Ltd.

The report has segmented the market on the basis of region, product type, concrete type, printing type and end use.

Breakup by Product Type:

Walls

Floors and Roofs

Panels and Lintels

Staircases

Others

Breakup by Concrete Type:

Ready-mix

High-density

Precast

Shotcrete

Others

Breakup by Printing Type:

Gantry System

Robotic Arm

Breakup by End Use:

Residential Building

Commercial Building

Infrastructure

Others

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2016-2021)

Market Outlook (2022- 2027)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

