Incinerator Market Size 2021-2026: Global Industry Trends, Share, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, February 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Incinerator Market Size: Global Industry Trends, Share, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, The global incinerator market reached a value of US$ 13.3 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach a value of US$ 17.5 Billion by 2026.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report

Request for a PDF sample of this report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/incinerator-market/requestsample

Market Trends:

Incinerators are one of the most popular waste-to-energy technologies used around the world for processing non-renewable waste. They aid in reducing the cost of transportation of waste as well as lowering the emissions of harmful gases generated from landfills. They also help in curbing soil pollution by preventing the toxic elements of untreated waste from leaching into the soil. The growing environmental concerns in confluence with the increasing amounts of pollution, primarily in urban areas, is one of the primary factors impacting the demand for incinerators. Apart from this, the declining availability of landfills and the increased potential offered by these devices to deal with plastic and non-organic waste is also strengthening the growth of the market.

Market Summary:

• Based on product types, the market has been classified into moving grate; static hearth, furnace and multiple hearth; rotary kiln; and fluidized bed. At present, moving grate accounts for the majority of the market share.

• On the basis of end users, the municipal sector represents the largest segment, followed by the industrial sector.

• Region-wise, the market has been segregated as Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. Amongst these, Asia Pacific is the biggest market, accounting for the majority of the market share.

• The competitive landscape of the market has also been examined with some of the key players being Babcock & Wilcox Co., Covanta Energy Corp., SUEZ Environnement SA, Constructions Industrielles de la Méditerranée S.A, Gershman, Brickner & Bratton, Inc., EEW Energy from Waste GmbH, Martin GmbH, Wheelabrator Technologies Holdings Inc., and Novo Energy, LLC.

Competitive Landscape:

• Babcock & Wilcox Co.

• Covanta Energy Corp.

• Suez Environnement Co. S.A.

• Constructions industrielles de la Méditerranée S.A

• Gershman, Brickner & Bratton, Inc.

• EEW Energy from Waste Gmbh

• Martin Gmbh

• Wheelabrator Technologies

• Novo Energy, LLC.

Breakup by Product Type:

• Moving Grate

• Static Hearth, Furnace and Multiple Hearth

• Rotary Kiln

• Fluidized Bed

Breakup by End-Use Sector:

• Municipal Sector

• Industrial Sector

Regional Insights:

• Asia Pacific

• North America

• Europe

• Middle East and Africa

• Latin America

Ask Analyst for Customization and Explore full report with TOC & List of Figures: https://www.imarcgroup.com/incinerator-market

We are updating our reports, If you want latest primary and secondary data (2021-2026) with Cost Module, Business Strategy, Distribution Channel, etc. Click request free sample report, published report will be delivered to you in PDF format via email within 24 to 48 hours.

Key highlights of the report:

• Market Performance (2015-2020)

• Market Outlook (2021-2026)

• Market Trends

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

• Value Chain Analysis

• Structure of the Global Market

• Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

Related Reports by IMARC Group:

Heavy-Duty Automotive Aftermarket Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/heavy-duty-automotive-aftermarket-market

Automotive connectors market Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/automotive-connectors-market

Acute Myeloid Leukemia Therapeutics Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/acute-myeloid-leukemia-therapeutics-market

GCC Fresh Milk Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/gcc-fresh-milk-market

Acute myeloid leukemia therapeutics market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/acute-myeloid-leukemia-therapeutics-market

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.