Autonomous Aircraft Air Data Inertial Reference Unit Market Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030

The global autonomous aircraft air data inertial reference unit market is experiencing a significant growth due to increasing procurement of autonomous UAVs .

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, February 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global autonomous aircraft air data inertial reference unit market is experiencing a significant growth due to increasing procurement of autonomous UAVs globally. Autonomous aircraft is a fully automated manned or unmanned aircraft that require minimum or no human intervention in its operations. Air data inertial reference unit is a key component of the integrated air data inertial reference system that provides air data such as airspeed, Mach number, attitude data, and angle of attack, along with inertial reference information such as position & altitude, to flight instrument system. Autonomous aircrafts can be identified with their ability to perform complex maneuvers for extended period of time at remote distances.

Major Market Players:

Northrop Grumman Corporation, Rockwell Collins, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Boeing, Elbit Systems Ltd., Airbus S.A.S, Textron Inc., BAE Systems plc, Saab AB, and Aeronautics Ltd.

Autonomous flight system test runs will be delayed due to operational issues caused by travel restrictions imposed by governments around the world as precautionary measures against COVI-19.

Government imposed lockdown to slow the spread of COVID-19 have impacted the research & development of autonomous flight system as well as on-going projects of system installation or upgradation.

Autonomous system manufacturers rely heavily on various suppliers of components and raw materials to test & develop autonomous flight system. However, government-imposed restrictions on transport services to control the COVID-19 outbreak, have disrupted the supply chain.

The aviation industry is suffering financial losses in maintenance of airlines & airports without any growth in revenue, due fall in air passenger traffic after travel bans imposed by governments globally to control the COVID-19 outbreak.

Surge in autonomy to reduce human errors, increase in demand for cost-effective aircraft operation, and rise in adoption of artificial intelligence in autonomous systems are the factors that drive the global autonomous aircraft air data inertial reference unit market. However, government policy & regulation regarding safety concerns of reliance on autonomous aircrafts during emergency events hinder the market growth. On the contrary, increased use of autonomous vehicles due to on-demand availability and rise in aerial platforms for urban mobility present new pathways in the industry.

Autonomous aircraft reduces the risks of human error in difficult terrains or situation where humans can’t operate. For instance, in 2020, DDC-I's (software developer of real-time operating systems headquartered in Arizona, US) Deos real-time operating system (RTOS) is selected by Maxar Technologies (space technology company headquartered in Colorado, US) to develop communications system for Sierra Nevada Corporation's (electronic systems provider based in Nevada, US) Dream Chaser Cargo System. The subsystem will provide on-board communication signal processing capabilities for the Dream Chaser Cargo System, a cargo transportation spacecraft being developed by SNC under the NASA commercial resupply services (CRS2) program. Deos is a field-proven, safety-critical, and avionics RTOS that has been utilized to host a multitude of flight-critical functions, such as air data computers, air data inertial reference units, cockpit displays, flight control, flight management, and engine control among others. Such surge in autonomy to reduce human errors will drive the global autonomous aircraft air data inertial reference unit market.

Questions answered in the autonomous aircraft air data inertial reference unit market research report:

• Which are the leading market players active in the autonomous aircraft air data inertial reference unit market?

• What are the current trends that will influence the market in the next few years?

• What are the driving factors, restraints, and opportunities in the market?

• What are the projections for the future that would help in taking further strategic steps?

