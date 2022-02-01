Submit Release
News Search

There were 975 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,959 in the last 365 days.

Arrest Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife) Offense: 2900 Block of Nelson Place, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Seventh District announce an arrest has been made in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife) offense that occurred on Monday, January 31, 2022, in the 2900 block of Nelson Place, Southeast.

 

At approximately 9:21 am, two suspects approached the victim at the listed location and assaulted the victim. During the assault, one of the suspects brandished a knife and stabbed the victim. One of the suspects was apprehended by responding officers. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

 

On Monday, January 31, 2022, 26 year-old Anthony Maddox, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife).

 

This case remains under investigation. Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

 

###

 

You just read:

Arrest Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife) Offense: 2900 Block of Nelson Place, Southeast

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.