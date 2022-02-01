Arrest Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife) Offense: 2900 Block of Nelson Place, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Seventh District announce an arrest has been made in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife) offense that occurred on Monday, January 31, 2022, in the 2900 block of Nelson Place, Southeast.

At approximately 9:21 am, two suspects approached the victim at the listed location and assaulted the victim. During the assault, one of the suspects brandished a knife and stabbed the victim. One of the suspects was apprehended by responding officers. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

On Monday, January 31, 2022, 26 year-old Anthony Maddox, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife).

This case remains under investigation. Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

