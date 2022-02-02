Arrest Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: 1800 Block of Benning Road, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Fifth District announce an arrest has been made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Saturday, December 18, 2021, in the 1800 block of Benning Road, Northeast.

At approximately 12:13 am, members of the Fifth District responded to the listed location of the report of the sounds of gunshots. Upon arrival, officers located three adult males suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported the three victims to area hospitals for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

On Monday, January 31, 2022, 28 year-old Dominique Jones, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun).

This case remains under investigation. Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

