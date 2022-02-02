Arrest Made in a Robbery (Force and Violence) Offense: 1500 Block of V Street, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Seventh District announce an arrest has been made in a Robbery (Force and Violence) offense that occurred on Saturday, June 5, 2021, in the 1500 block of V Street, Southeast.

At approximately 10:30 pm, the suspect and the victim were walking together at the listed location. The suspect then assaulted the victim, took their property, and fled the scene.

On Tuesday, February 1, 2022, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, 36 year-old Willie Parker, of Southwest, DC, was arrested and charged with Robbery (Force and Violence).

