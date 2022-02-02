‘AskRose’ Free Math/Science Homework Tutoring Service Expands Daytime Hours to Help Students
Homework tutoring help is available 3-5 p.m. EST Monday-Thursday/7-10 p.m. EST Sunday-Thursday by phone call, email or chat at 877-ASK-ROSE or AskRose.org.
Our tutors assist students who are attempting to fill in gaps of materials they missed due to remote learning, students who are learning new material in current STEM classes and everything in between.”TERRE HAUTE, IN, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology’s AskRose homework tutoring service has extended its afterschool hours to help middle and high school students better understand math and science homework problems.
— Bernadette Ewen, AskRose Senior Director
Free homework help will now be available Monday through Thursday from 3-5 p.m. Eastern Standard Time by phone call or email. This adds to normal services Sunday through Thursday from 7-10 p.m. EST for phone call, email or chat.
Connections can be made at 877-ASK-ROSE (877-275-7673) or the AskRose website, AskRose.org. The site also offers more than 500 resources available through videos and downloadable reference materials.
AskRose Senior Director Bernadette Ewen said, “Our tutors assist students who are attempting to fill in gaps of materials they missed due to remote learning, students who are learning new material in current STEM classes, and everything in between.”
Rather than give students answers, AskRose tutors guide students through their homework problems to help them better understand math and science concepts. Student privacy is always protected, and students are never asked for their last name or telephone number.
More than 100 Rose-Hulman students serve as tutors during each school year after being specially selected after being recommended by faculty for their technical knowledge and ability to communicate with students of all skill and comprehension levels. Approximately 30 tutors are available each night and they have access to textbooks and many other resources to lend valuable assistance. The AskRose Homework Help program is certified by the National Tutoring Association.
All AskRose Homework Help services are available at no cost to students and parents through Lilly Endowment Inc. support and financial assistance from Rose-Hulman. Expansion of AskRose’s online technology services is being supported through a $1.46 million grant from Lilly Endowment Inc. awarded to Rose-Hulman in 2021.
AskRose Homework Help has conducted more than 750,000 tutoring sessions since starting in 1991.
See how the service works at https://youtu.be/R-TxpACmR_g.
AskRose Basics:
- Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology offers free math and science tutoring for students in grades 6-12. Students may call 877-ASK-ROSE (877-275-7673) to speak with a tutor, or go to the AskRose website, AskRose.org , to interact with a tutor online or through email. Questions filed by email and other means are answered during AskRose’s hours of operation.
- New Daytime Hours of Operation: 3-5 p.m. (EST), Monday through Thursday
- Nighttime Hours of Operation: 7-10 p.m. (EST), Sunday through Thursday
- Online resources: Students and educators may access resources and educational materials at AskRose.org.
- Sponsors: The service is supported by Lilly Endowment Inc. and Rose-Hulman.
Media Interviews: AskRose officials are available for online or telephone interviews to discuss aspects about the service and to provide helpful homework tips. In some cases, a student tutor from your area may be available. Schedule interviews through Dale Long, director of media relations, at 812-877-8418 or dale.long@rose-hulman.edu.
Photographs/Logos Available: A Dropbox with a variety of images showcasing AskRose Homework Help operations and program logos is available at:
https://www.dropbox.com/sh/pqtfmr2duokdlhf/AABnWtp7P5xsgcBAZB45LEvna?dl=0
Please credit for photos: Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology/Bryan Cantwell
B-Roll Video Available: A video package showcasing AskRose tutors talking about their experiences helping students is available at: https://youtu.be/Q_7lsJ2G2Z4
AskRose Fact Sheet: The 2021-22 AskRose fact sheet is available at:
https://askrose.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/08/2021FactSheet.pdf
About AskRose Homework Help
Homework isn’t always easy. That’s why AskRose is here to help. It’s a free math and science tutoring service for students in grades 6-12. Tutors are Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology students who major in math, science or engineering – making them more than equipped to help with virtually any math or science homework problem. Student privacy is protected. AskRose is funded by Lilly Endowment Inc. and Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology and is certified by the National Tutoring Association.
About Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology
Founded in 1874, Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology is dedicated to preparing its students with the world’s best undergraduate science, engineering and mathematics education in an environment infused with innovation, intellectual rigor and individualized attention. The institute is consistently recognized nationally as an elite STEM school for distinctions that include faculty excellence, return on investment, value-added, and career services. Career placement is near 100 percent year after year. Located in Terre Haute, Indiana, Rose-Hulman has an enrollment of approximately 2,000 undergraduate students and nearly 100 graduate students. Learn more at www.rose-hulman.edu.
