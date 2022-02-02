Embryo Adoption Project, Brand New Dallas Based New Nonprofit Announces Free Memberships For Families

Embryo Adoption Project became a national nonprofit which is dedicated to enhancing the lives of families through providing a safe community for families.

DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Infertility, pregnancy struggles and fear of ever growing a family put a high amount of stress on families affecting their dreams and lifestyle. A Dallas business owner Dr Rebecca Westbrook who faced her own infertility and pregnancy challenges has launched the Embryo Adoption Project , a brand new nonprofit to make parenthood possible for other families.. The main focus is to provide a free membership for adoptive couples and donor families and to find a perfect match..Dr Westbrook believes that families would benefit from an online educational and networking platform that helps eliminate barriers of becoming a family including medical care, legal costs and ethical implications of embryo adoption. Dr Rebecca Westbrook came up with the idea of the Embryo Adoption Membership when she was exploring alternative options to motherhood after her struggles with infertility.Dallas native, Dr Rebecca Westrook had a bigger national vision for the free membership platform after being gifted with twelve embryos and having two beautiful daughters. With one in eight couples suffering from infertility and not being able to fulfill the dream of having a baby has motivated Dr Westrook to launch The Embryo Adoption Project, a free faith based non-profit community that facilitates embryo adoption and donation by helping families to search profiles and connect right from the comfort of their home.Dr Westbrook recalls, “Our new mission became very obvious. We wanted to give a gift of life and share our nine embryos with another couple. After trying to network through social media connections, we have discovered that many did not know embryo adoption was even an option. Our nonprofit organization was born because of the need to educate about embryo adoption and provide a platform for donor families and adoptive couples to meet in a safe and secure environment.“We do not want families ever to lose hope of ever having a child. That is why our main goal of membership is to provide guidance, support and valuable resources that make a difference. Our membership is more than a free platform. It is a real community where everyone matters.” says Dr Westbrook, the founder of the nonprofit.The Embryo Adoption Project is accepting financial support and donations to save lives and create families. To learn how you can partner with this community and offer your support visitAbout the nonprofit: The Embryo Adoption Project was founded in 2021 by Dr Rebecca Westbrook to provide support and education to families that are seeking alternative adoption options. EAP is a ministry of Innovative Ministries Intl (a division of Artists in Christian Testimony Intl) For more information visit www.embryoadoptionproject.org For Interviews and media inquiries contactDr Rebecca Westbrook Contact@embryoadoptionproject.orgPublicist Tatyana Gannsupport@TatyanaGann.comNotes to the Editor:Video: What is Embryo Adoption and How It WorksDr Westbrook has been featured and interviewed on Dallas Morning NewsDr Westbrook is available for media interviews, speaking engagements, and writing collaborations

