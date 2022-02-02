Hyper Personalization Market 2022 - Present Scenario on Growth Analysis along with key industry players

The rise in use of personalized content marketing in various industry verticals is like creating various opportunities for the hyper-personalization market.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, February 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rise in leverages offered by artificial intelligence (AI) and real-time data to deliver more relevant content, product, and service information to each user through implementation of hyper personalization software drives the market growth. Rise in use of personalized messages to attract end users propel growth of the hyper personalization market. In addition, rise in adoption of hyper personalization software by various organizations to enhance customer experience boosts demand for the hyper personalization market. However, data concerns and security breach, owing to integration of hyper personalization software hinders growth of the hyper personalization market. Contrarily, rise in use of personalized content marketing in various industry verticals such as retail, media & entertainment, hospitality, e- commerce, and BFSI is expected to create various opportunities for hyper personalization market.

Major players analyzed in the market include AB Tasty, Appcues Inc., Accenture PLC, Capgemini SE, International Business Machines Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Omnisend, Oracle Corporation, Salesforce.com Inc., and Tata Consultancy Services Limited.

