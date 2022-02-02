Submit Release
News Search

There were 988 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,963 in the last 365 days.

Senate Democrats Discuss School Staffing Shortages at Virtual Policy Hearing

Policy Hearing - Addressing Pennsylvania’s School Staffing Shortages - February 1, 2022

HARRISBURG, February 1, 2022 – State Senator Katie Muth (D- Berks/Chester/Montgomery), Chair of the Pennsylvania Senate Democratic Policy Committee, today joined Senator Lindsey Williams (D-Allegheny) to host a virtual public hearing on the staffing shortage crisis facing Pennsylvania’s public education system.

“We have an education workforce crisis in Pennsylvania impacting teachers, school nurses, support staff, guidance counselors and bus drivers. This is unfortunately not a new issue, but these challenges have become far more pronounced throughout the pandemic,” Muth said. “The testimony from all of the panelists today allowed for all of us to hear firsthand from those living this struggle and bearing the burden of this crisis. The lack of equitable and sustainable funding for our public school system, staff turnover and low retention rates, and low wages are all barriers that can be overcome.  We need long-term solutions like student loan forgiveness for educators, guaranteed benefits and living wages, and retirement security. School staff across our Commonwealth take care of students in so many ways and we have to support them in every way possible.” 

The virtual policy hearing featured two panels of participants who presented testimony and discussed the impact of this school staffing crisis across school and administrative departments. The hearing also included discussion on potential solutions to address both the immediate crisis and strategies to support Pennsylvania’s public education workforce, schools, and students.

“Hearing from teachers and school personnel directly affected by staffing shortages is so important to us as legislators. Staffing shortages have an enormous price tag and they take a tremendous toll on students, staff, and parents. That’s why we need to take this once in a lifetime opportunity to invest federal funds and a surplus of state funds directly into the next generation – these are our future school nurses, teachers, counselors, and bus drivers,” Williams added. “We must seize this moment. The last three years have shown us that our schools are in many ways the keystone of our society – and for a better society, we must invest in our public education system and begin to address the school staffing challenges we heard today.”

Earlier this week, Pennsylvania Senate Democrats unveiled a $3.75 billion Full Funding Plan that would address funding inequity, crumbling school infrastructure needs and importantly include $250 million to address the staffing issues discussed at today’s policy hearing.

Testifiers at today’s hearing included Nina Esposito-Visgitis, President, Pittsburgh Federation of Teachers; Rich Askey, President, Pennsylvania State Education Association; Larisa Shambaugh, Chief Talent Officer, School District of Philadelphia; Adam McCormick, Teacher, Scranton High School; Tammy Sabo and Mary Ellen Noel, Teamsters Local 249; and Chris Naylor, United Food and Commercial Workers Local 1776.

All submitted testimony from today’s hearing and the full video is available at SenatorMuth.com/Policy

# #  # 

Panel 1: In the Classroom

Panel 2: Additional School Personnel

Additional Materials

You just read:

Senate Democrats Discuss School Staffing Shortages at Virtual Policy Hearing

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.