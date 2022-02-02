Michelangelo's Sistine Chapel: The Exhibition Arrives in Calgary on March 3, 2022
Venue: BMO Centre at Stampede Park, Calgary, Alberta
Tickets & Info: SistineChapelExhibit.com/Calgary
CALGARY, ALBERTA – Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel: The Exhibition provides Calgarians an opportunity to get an up-close and personal look at one of history’s greatest works of art. Explore Michelangelo’s the Sistine Chapel as you’ve never seen it before.
After thrilling hundreds of thousands of guests in cities including Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Sao Paolo, and Brisbane, the interactive exhibit opens in Calgary on March 3, 2022. Located in the BMO Centre at Stampede Park, Michelangelo's Sistine Chapel: The Exhibition invites visitors to experience museum-quality reproductions of the 34 frescoes adorning the Vatican ceiling in breathtaking, life-sized close-up. Using state-of-the-art technology, celebrated scenes including “The Creation of Adam” and “The Last Judgement” are re-created at eye level in their original size, allowing visitors to observe all the intricate details, colours, and brushstrokes of the masterpieces. Signage and multiple-language audio guides deepen the experience, providing a stunning proximity that Rome itself could not match.
“Experiencing the unparalleled beauty of Michelangelo’s famous works right here in Calgary is a thrilling opportunity" said the Calgary Stampede's Greg Newton, General Manager of the BMO Centre at Stampede Park. “We welcome our local community and visitors from all over to explore this one-of-a-kind exhibition.”
Ticket options include:
• Children 5 & under
• Seniors, Military and College Students
• Family 4 to 8 Packs (min. 2 Adults + 2 Children)
• Groups of 15 or more
Regular adult tickets start at $26.00 + s/c and children’s tickets start at $19.10 + s/c.
Ticket packages including audio guide rentals or audio guide downloads are also available.
Michelangelo's Sistine Chapel: The Exhibition is brought to you by SEE Attractions, Inc., the globally renowned, LA-based producers of themed exhibits including Star Trek: The Tour, Tutankhamun: His Tomb And His Treasures, The Titanic Official Movie Tour, The Complete Frida Kahlo Exhibit, The Art of Banksy: Without Limits, and Museum of Failure.
“We are honoured to share this exhibition with the art lovers of Calgary,” said Martin Biallas, CEO of SEE Attractions, Inc., producer of Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel: The Exhibition. “Whether you have visited the Sistine Chapel before or are seeing these masterpieces for the first time, the intimate, one-of-a-kind view invites a new perspective. This exhibit allows everyone an opportunity to see the amazing art up-close at their pace, enjoying an inspiring and unforgettable experience.”
Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel: The Exhibition will operate in full accordance with the Province of Alberta’s current public health guidelines. More information can be found at SistineChapelExhibit.com/Calgary
Note: Photos of the experience at previous venues are available at:
https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/10imx9A-B_b-53Sm1dXLrhhUlquOkhMUl?usp=sharing
