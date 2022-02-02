THE DAILY LEADER: WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 2, 2022

“One Minutes” (15 per side) Begin Consideration of H.R. 4521 – America COMPETES Act of 2022 (Rep. Johnson (TX) – Science, Space, and Technology) The Rule will provide for two hours of general debate equally divided and controlled by the Chair and Ranking Member of the Committee on Science, Space, and Technology. The Rule will also make in order 261 amendments and allows for amendments to be offered en bloc. A full list of amendments can be found here. Possible Postponed Suspensions (6 votes) S. 583 – PRICE Act of 2021 (Sen. Peters – Oversight and Reform) S. 566 – To designate the facility of the United States Postal Service located at 42 Main Street in Slatersville, Rhode Island, as the "Specialist Matthew R. Turcotte Post Office" (Sen. Reed – Oversight and Reform) H.R. 2324 – To designate the facility of the United States Postal Service located at 2800 South Adams Street in Tallahassee, Florida, as the "D. Edwina Stephens Post Office" (Rep. Lawson – Oversight and Reform) H.R. 735 – To designate the facility of the United States Postal Service located at 502 East Cotati Avenue in Cotati, California, as the "Arthur Luis Ibleto Post Office Building" (Rep. Thompson (CA) – Oversight and Reform) H.R. 3539 – To designate the facility of the United States Postal Service located at 223 West Chalan Santo Papa in Hagatna, Guam, as the "Atanasio Taitano Perez Post Office" (Rep. San Nicolas – Oversight and Reform) H.R. 2842 – To designate the facility of the United States Postal Service located at 120 4th Street in Petaluma, California, as the "Lynn C. Woolsey Post Office Building" (Rep. Huffman – Oversight and Reform)