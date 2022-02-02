Stacie Kraly Named Civil Division Director

February 1, 2022

(Anchorage, AK) – A longtime attorney for the Alaska Department of Law has been named director of the agency’s Civil Division, Attorney General Treg Taylor announced.

Stacie L. Kraly, of Juneau, took on the new leadership role last month. Kraly replaced Joanne Grace, who retired. Kraly has been with the department for more than two decades. As director, she oversees the division within the Department of Law that represents the State of Alaska in civil cases and provides counsel to state agencies.

“Stacie brings exceptional and proven leadership ability, strong professional judgment and commitment to her client, the state of Alaska, into this role,” Attorney General Taylor said. “I’m glad she is an integral part of this Department’s leadership team.”

Kraly joined the Department of Law in 2000 in the Civil Division’s Human Service Section, representing the Department of Health and Social Services. She was named chief of that section in 2005. She was a recipient of the Department’s Leadership Award in 2007 and again in 2020.

“Stacie has always been a rock star at the department,” said Deputy Attorney General Cori Mills. “Her perspective understanding the importance of building relationships with agency clients, the Governor’s office and the Legislature, and always trying to solve problems collaboratively, will serve the Civil Division well.”

Kraly was an intern with the Department of Law twice before she graduated from the University of Wyoming College of Law in 1993. She was a law clerk for Juneau Superior Court Judge Larry Weeks, an associate attorney at Robertson, Monagle and Eastaugh in Juneau and an associate attorney with Faulkner Banfield in Juneau prior to joining the Department of Law.

A native of Colorado, her she relocated to Alaska in 1986 and worked for four years with the Department of Corrections as a correctional officer and an adult probation officer in Ketchikan. Her family’s roots in Alaska date back decades – her mother graduated from Seward High School in 1952.

“I am honored to be named the Director of the Civil Division, a place where I have spent the past 20 years representing DHSS,” Kraly said. “I will miss that work but am very excited to take on this role. The employees in the Civil Division are some of the very best attorneys, paralegals and legal office assistants in the state of Alaska. They work hard every day and do amazing legal work. I look forward to supporting the entire Civil Division and the important work they do in advising and representing the executive branch agencies.”

# # #

