Governor Newsom Announces Appointments 2.1.22

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced the following appointments:

Matthew Atchley, 53, of Cameron Park, has been appointed Associate Director of High Security Male Institutions at the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. Atchley has served as Warden at Salinas Valley State Prison since 2019, where he served in several positions from 2004 to 2016 and in 2019, including Chief Deputy Warden, Associate Warden, Correctional Captain, Correctional Lieutenant, Correctional Sergeant and Correctional Officer. Atchley also held several positions at the Correctional Training Facility, where he was an Associate Warden from 2016 to 2019 and a Correctional Officer from 2002 to 2004. This position requires Senate confirmation and the compensation is $170,028. Atchley is registered without party preference.

Daniel Cueva, 47, of Vacaville, has been appointed Associate Director of Female Offender Programs and Services and Special Housing at the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. Cueva has been Warden at the California Medical Facility since 2020, where he has served in several positions since 2013, including Chief Deputy Administrator and Correctional Administrator. Cueva held several roles at the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation from 2010 to 2013, including Correctional Administrator, Special Assistant to the Undersecretary of Operations and Facility Captain and Special Assistant to the Chief Deputy Secretary. He held several roles at the California Medical Facility from 1997 to 2010, including Correctional Captain, Correctional Lieutenant, Correctional Sergeant and Correctional Officer. This position requires Senate confirmation and the compensation is $170,028. Cueva is registered without party preference.

Jared Lozano, 46, of El Dorado Hills, has been appointed Deputy Director for Facility Support at the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, where he has been Associate Director for the high security male mission since 2020. Lozano served as Warden at the California Medical Facility from 2018 to 2020 and was Chief Deputy Warden at Folsom State Prison from 2015 to 2018. He was a Correctional Administrator at the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation in 2015 and from 2012 to 2013. He was Acting Chief Deputy Warden at the California Health Care Facility from 2013 to 2015 and Facility Captain at Deuel Vocational Institution from 2008 to 2012. He was a Lieutenant and Captain at CDCR Headquarters from 2006 to 2008, a Lieutenant at California State Prison, Solano from 2004 to 2006, a Sergeant at Deuel Vocational Institution from 2000 to 2004 and a Correctional Officer at California State Prison, Solano from 1997 to 2000. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $188,496. Lozano is a Republican.

Alex Norring, 32, of Sacramento, has been appointed Chief of Legislative Affairs for Administration at the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. Norring has been Legislative Director at the Office of California State Senator Richard Roth since 2018. He held several positions at the Office of California State Senator Ed Hernandez from 2014 to 2018, including Legislative Aide and Legislative Director. Norring was Committee Assistant at the California State Senate Committee on Health from 2013 to 2014. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $134,508. Norring is registered without party preference.

Steven J. Combre, 51, of Corona, has been appointed Assistant Deputy Director of the Security and Law Enforcement Division at the California State Lottery. Combre has served as Logistics Management Specialist at the National Disaster Medical System since 2021, a Supervising Special Investigator II at the California Lottery since 2020 and an Agent for Talon Executive Services since 2009. He held several positions at the California State Lottery from 2015 to 2020, including Supervising Lottery Agent and Investigator. Combre held several positions at the National Disaster Medical System from 2002 to 2021, including Security Management Specialist and Investigator. Combre was an Agent at the Alcoholic Beverage Control Commission from 2007 to 2015. He held several positions at the City of Murrietta from 1996 to 2007, including Patrol Officer, School Resource Officer and Juvenile Detective. Combre is a member of the California Narcotics Officers Association and the California State School Resource Officers. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $149,832. Combre is registered without party preference.

Nate Kirtman III, 50, of Los Angeles, has been reappointed to the California State Lottery Commission, where he has served since 2012. Kirtman has been Publicity Principal of Corporate Communications at Amazon Studios since 2021. He was Vice President of Corporate Communications at the CW Network from 2019 to 2021. Kirtman was President of Represent Media Inc. from 2016 to 2019. Kirtman was Senior Vice President of Corporate Communications and Publicity at NBC Universal from 2009 to 2016, where he was Vice President from 2006 to 2009. He was a Manager for Marketing Communications at GE Aviation from 2005 to 2006. Kirtman was Manager of GE’s Corporate Digital Team from 2003 to 2005, where he was Content Manager from 2002 to 2003. He was a Marketing Representative at Warner Bros. from 1995 to 1998, where he was a Public Affairs Representative from 1994 to 1995. This position requires Senate confirmation and the compensation is $100 per diem. Kirtman is a Democrat.

Keetha Mills, 50, of West Sacramento, has been reappointed to the California State Lottery Commission, where she has served since 2019. Mills has been President and Chief Executive Officer of the Foundation for California Community Colleges since 2012, where she was Vice President of Finance and Chief Financial Officer from 2008 to 2012. She was Controller of the Hines Interests Limited Partnership from 2007 to 2008 and held several regional positions at Planned Parenthood from 2003 to 2007, including Chief Financial Officer of Planned Parenthood of Houston and Southeast Texas, Interim Chief Executive Officer of Planned Parenthood of Louisiana and the Mississippi Delta and Chief Operating Officer of Planned Parenthood Gulf Coast. Mills was Vice President and Assistant Treasurer of Dynegy Inc. from 2001 to 2003, Vice President and Corporate Controller for Ashford.com from 1998 to 1999 and Audit Manager at PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP from 1996 to 1999. Mills is a member of the American Leadership Forum Mountain Chapter. This position requires Senate confirmation and the compensation is $100 per diem. Mills is registered without party preference.

Christopher Davis, 48, of Gilroy, has been appointed to the California Commission on Teacher Credentialing. Davis has been an Instructor and Facilitator at the National Board Resource Center at Stanford University since 2020 and a Middle School Teacher for the Berryessa School District since 2004. Davis was an English, Citizenship and English as a Second Language Teacher at the East Side Union High School District from 2001 to 2016. He was a Teacher and Administrator at John Muir Charter Schools from 2001 to 2004. Davis was a Teacher at Morgan Hill Unified School District from 2000 to 2001. He was a Teacher at Covina-Valley Schools from 1995 to 2000. Davis was an Instructor at California State University, Los Angeles from 1995 to 1998. He earned a Master of Education degree in Higher Education Administration from Santa Clara University. He earned a Doctor of Philosophy degree in Education from the University of Phoenix. This position requires Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Davis is a Democrat.

Bonnie Klatt, 52, of Colfax, has been reappointed to the California Commission on Teacher Credentialing, where she has served since 2017. Klatt has been a teacher at the Center Joint Unified School District since 2021. She was a Teacher and Department Chair at Natomas Charter School Preforming and Fire Arts Academy from 2013 to 2020. Klatt was a Teacher at Aspire Alexander Twilight Academy in 2016. She was Education Programs Consultant and Administrator at the California Department of Education and State Board of Education from 2008 to 2016. Klatt was a teacher at Center Unified School District from 1995 to 2008 and at Highlands High School in the Grant Unified School District from 1993 to 1995. She earned a Master of Arts degree in English from California State University, Sacramento. This position requires Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Klatt is a Democrat.

Monica Martinez, 59, of Belvedere Tiburon, has been reappointed to the California Commission on Teacher Credentialing, where she has served since 2017. Martinez has been Director of Strategic Initiatives at the Learning Policy Institute since 2019. She was Chief Strategy Officer at XQ Institute from 2016 to 2019 and Senior Fellow at the William and Flora Hewlett Foundation from 2014 to 2016. Martinez was a Consultant for Monica Martinez Education Consulting from 2011 to 2016. She was Vice President from Education Strategy at the Knowledge Works Foundation from 2004 to 2010. Martinez was a member of the White House Initiative on Educational Excellence for Hispanics at the U.S. Department of Education from 2009 to 2017. She earned a Doctor of Philosophy degree in Education from New York University. This position requires Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Martinez is a Democrat.

Tine Sloan, 56, of Santa Barbara, has been reappointed to the California Commission on Teacher Credentialing, where she has served since 2019. Sloan has been a Teaching Professor, Director of Teacher Education and Director of the California Teacher Education Research and Improvement Network at the University of California, Santa Barbara since 2000. She was a Lecturer at the National Institute of Singapore from 1996 to 1997. Sloan was a Teacher at Lewis Avenue Elementary School in 1988. She earned a Doctor of Philosophy degree and a Master of Arts degree in Education from the University of California, Los Angeles. This position requires Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Sloan is a Democrat.

###