CPHO encourages parents and guardians of children age 5 to 11 to have them vaccinated against COVID-19 

CANADA, February 1 - Chief Public Health Officer, Dr. Heather Morrison, is encouraging parents and guardians of children ages 5 to 11 years to book a COVID-19 vaccination appointment.

“It is concerning the uptake among 5 to 11 year old children has slowed considerably. I urge parents and guardians of children in this age group to have their child immunized, this is especially important as children return to school and activities.” - Chief Public Health Officer, Dr. Heather Morrison

Families are encouraged to book by calling the vaccine booking line at 1-844-975-3303 or book online with Skip the Waiting Room (appointments for children are highlighted in orange).

Receiving a third or booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine is especially important for those who are immunocompromised or over the age of 50, because the risk of needing hospital care related to COVID-19 is greater. As of January 30, 22,000 people age 50 and over were eligible for a booster and have not received one.

Health PEI is reminding eligible Islanders of the many vaccination appointments still available this week at clinics across the province for first, second and booster doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, including dedicated appointments for children.

There were exposures to COVID-19 at two Island schools yesterday, Glen Stewart Primary and Ellerslie Elementary.

“While we are not yet in a position to further ease measures at this time, when the time is right, based on the data, we will begin with increasing gathering limits and reducing travel-related isolation,” said Dr. Morrison. “Next week, we plan to present a multi-step plan to ease measures beginning in a few weeks. In the meantime, we will continue to take a steady, balanced, and measured approach, making adjustments as necessary, based on the local, national and international epidemiology.”

As of 8:00 am on Tuesday, February 1, there are 15 individuals in hospital being treated for COVID-19, including two people in the Intensive Care Unit. There are six other people in hospital who were admitted for other reasons and were COVID positive on admission or tested positive after being admitted.

One additional individual has passed away related to COVID-19. The individual is in the 80 years and above age category.

There are 362 new cases of COVID-19 and 289 new recoveries.

These new cases are still under investigation. There are currently 2,225 active cases of COVID-19 and there have been 8,141 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began. Over the last seven days there have been an average of 226 cases per day.

Update on the locations of current outbreaks in high-risk settings:

Long Term Care Facilities (seven facilities with outbreaks): Andrews of Park West Atlantic Baptist Beach Grove Home Clinton View Lodge Garden Home South Shore Villa Summerset Manor

(seven facilities with outbreaks): Community Care Facilitie s (two facilities with outbreaks): Bevan Lodge Corrigan Home

s (two facilities with outbreaks): Early Learning and Child Care Centres: 20 centres with cases of COVID-19 Five centres open Five centres closed 10 centres operating at a modified or reduced capacity

Hospitals (one facility with outbreak):

(one facility with outbreak): Other congregate settings: Population that accesses shelter and outreach services in Charlottetown Prince County Correctional Centre St. Eleanor’s House



The outbreaks at Miscouche Villa, the Provincial Addiction Treatment Facility and the Provincial Correctional Center are now declared over.

In addition, there are outbreaks at numerous workplaces across the province.

As of Saturday, January 30, 96.6 per cent of Island residents over the age of 12 years received at least one dose of vaccine and 93.4 per cent were fully vaccinated. 65.7 per cent of children ages 5 to 11 had one dose of vaccine. Over 57,700 individuals have their booster dose, while over 24,000 others are eligible but have not yet received it.

PEI has received 200 treatments of Paxlovid, the first oral antiviral for COVID-19, in late January and 200 more are expected in February. In partnership with physicians and community pharmacists, a process has been developed to ensure those individuals most are risk of hospitalization receive priority access to Paxlovid. Individuals are a candidate for this treatment if they are positive for COVID-19, developed symptoms of COVID-19 in the last five days and meet certain criteria that puts them at higher risk for severe outcomes (over 18 years of age with underlying conditions, age 80 and over, age 60 and over with outdated vaccinations). While Paxlovid makes effective home-based care possible, it is not a substitute for vaccination or public health measures.

The province expects to receive 500,000 additional rapid antigen screening tests from the federal stockpile in February.

In order to preserve the limited capacity of Health PEI testing clinics, until further notice, testing will continue to be limited to the following:

Symptomatic individuals

Close contacts of positive cases

Confirmatory tests for individuals who test preliminary positive with a rapid antigen test

Individuals who do not have symptoms do not require testing (unless in one of the above categories). Those who are presenting for testing related to travel (for example: day 4 tests) will be provided with at home rapid antigen tests, two tests to be taken 48 hours apart.

Islanders are reminded that supports are available for those impacted by COVID-19. The Prince Edward Island Emergency Payment for Workers, Emergency Income Relief for Self-Employed, COVID-19 Special Leave Fund and Child Care Support for Children and Families programs are now accepting applications. Islanders may also be eligible for programs through the Government of Canada such as the Canada Worker Lockdown Benefit, the Canada Recovery Caregiving Benefit or the Canada Recovery Sickness Benefit.

Individuals who are isolating and require supports are encouraged to dial 2-1-1 to be directed to nearby community support systems, or provincial government service offices. This assistance includes help with securing food, personal prescriptions, over-the-counter medications and other emergency situations. A modified school food lunch program is also available to have pre-cooked meals delivered to homes starting this week. The program operates on a self-referral basis. More information is available here.

As always, all Islanders are urged to get tested if they experience any symptoms of COVID-19, even after a previous negative test, and to self-isolate until the results come back.

Anyone age 12 and over can receive their COVID-19 vaccination at one of the Health PEI clinics or at one of the 28 partner pharmacies across the province. Island children between the ages of five and 11 years can now receive their COVID-19 vaccination at Health PEI clinics.

For information on PEI’s COVID-19 vaccine rollout, including vaccine facts, immunization data and booking an appointment, visit: COVID-19 Vaccines. For answers to commonly asked questions about the COVID-19 vaccines, visit: Answers to Common COVID-19 Vaccine Questions.

Backgrounder:

The Chief Public Health Office continues to work closely with the federal government, provincial and territorial counterparts, government departments and Health PEI to monitor the pandemic situation and prepare for all COVID-19 related impacts to the province, including health, social and economic. The public health risk of COVID-19 is continually reassessed, and Islanders will be updated as new information becomes available.

Everyone is encouraged to follow routine prevention measures:

Get vaccinated

Wear a properly fitted, three-layer mask in indoor public places and in outdoor public places where physical distancing from others cannot be maintained

Keep your circle of contacts small

Wash hands frequently with soap and water

Cough and sneeze into your elbow or a tissue

Stay home if you are not feeling well

Limit touching your eyes, nose and mouth

Physical distance - stay two meters (6 feet) apart

Don’t share items like drinking glasses and water bottles

Frequently clean surfaces like taps, doorknobs and countertops

Visit a drop-in-clinic to be tested if you have COVID-19 symptoms

