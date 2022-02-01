Submit Release
Sen. Sandy Crawford’s Capitol Report for the Week of Jan. 31

This was a shorter week than normal at the Capitol, but we still saw several visitors in our office. I always appreciate when people make the effort to come see me in Jefferson City and discuss the issues that matter to them. I welcome all from the 28th Senatorial District.

I am honored to serve as your senator in the Missouri Senate. If, at any time, you have questions, concerns or ideas regarding state government, please feel free to contact me at (573) 751-8793 or Sandy.Crawford@senate.mo.gov.

Southwest Electric Cooperative Day at the Capitol Ed Dority, Sammy Burks, Nick Seiner, Sen. Crawford, Ted Zeugin and Bryon Roach (NW Electric Coop)

Sac Osage Electric Cooperative Day at the Capitol Ted Woodrell, Tim Minehardt, Jim Davis, Sen. Crawford, Aaron Ash, Ken Hacker and Ralph Bland

Realtor Days at the Capitol: Lebanon Board of Realtors Cricket Staggs, Janell Grider, Sen. Crawford and Ramsey Stewart

