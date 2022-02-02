Recruiting for Good Sponsors Who Do You Love The Sweetest Valentine's Kid Party
Recruiting for Good is sponsoring Who Do You Love; The Sweetest Valentine's Party for Kids.
Kids bring a drawing of who they love the most to earn sweet treats; LA's Best Ice Cream and a Box of Girl Scout Cookies.
How to Attend A Sweet Day in LA?
1. Party is for Pre-K, Kindergarten, and Elementary School Kids.
2. Location is in Culver City, on February 12th from 2pm to 330pm.
3. Parents need to RSVP with Sara(at)RecruitingforGood(dot)com before Friday February 11th to learn location of ice cream store, and secure spot for their kid (First 25 kids to attend party earn a Box of Girl Scout Cookies).
According to Recruiting for Good Founder, Carlos Cymerman "Kids who attend 'A Sweet Day in LA' Party; enjoy LA's Best Sweets, have fun, and learn to appreciate today!"
About
Since 1998, Recruiting for Good has been a purpose driven staffing company. Companies retain Recruiting for Good to find talented professionals in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations. We generate proceeds to make a positive impact. www.RecruitingforGood.com #landsweetjob #makepositiveimpact #partyforgood.
Looking to Land a Sweet Job and Party for Good...Send us your resume today!
Since March 2020, Recruiting for Good has been creating and funding The Sweetest Gigs for talented kids. Kids on the gigs experience real life work experiences, learn positive values, and have fun too. Our sweet mission is to prepare kids for life. When kids do a great job on a gig, they get hired again, just like in the real world. When a kid successfully completes 3 gigs; they earn a $25 gift card. Kids use their creative talent to participate in our gigs, and develop content that makes a positive impact. To learn more visit www.TheSweetestGigs.com
Love to support our kid initiatives; participate in Recruiting for Good's referral program and earn sweet rewards (www.groceriesforoneyear.com) or gift your grandma groceries for one year!
Carlos Cymerman
Recruiting for Good
