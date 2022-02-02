Submit Release
News Search

There were 970 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,939 in the last 365 days.

Wendy Hemingway of Atlanta, Ga is Recognized by Executive Review Firm Our Featured

Wendy Hemingway

Wendy Hemingway

Wendy Hemingway Ga

Wendy Hemingway Atlanta, Ga

Wendy Hemingway Ga

www.WendyKHemingway.com

Our Featured

Our Featured

Wendy Hemingway, GA lead data analyst at SurveyNow Software is recognized in Our Featured, an Executive review platform outlining industry leaders in innovation

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, February 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wendy Hemingway, a lead data analyst at SurveyNow Software in Georgia has been selected to appear in Our Featured, an executive review platform outlining innovation.

"Wendy has demonstrated an exceptional track record of innovation, career longevity, and an impeccable track record." Stated Zak Gaines, an executive researched at Our Featured. "We are very proud to feature Wendy Hemingway and look forward to the significant impact she will make on future executives."

Wendy is the lead quantitative analyst for SurveyNow Software, spearheading all analytic reporting for quarterly tracking as well as forecasting across new autos, resorts, hotels, healthcare, education, and other service industry types.

Prior to her role as a Data Analyst, Wendy worked for almost 5 years as a Senior Industry Analyst, responsible for supporting Research Analysts, Senior Analysts, and Research Directors to improve and standardize their excel models, supporting the input of data into a common database, and building and updating the next generation of Dashboards for clients and internal users.

Wendy holds a BA in Mass Communication with concentrations in Media Studies and a minor in Hospitality from the Georgia Institute of Technology.

To learn more about Wendy Hemingway, please visit https://wendyhemingwayga.ourfeatured.com

About Our Featured

Our Featured reviews executive leaders and showcases their accomplishments utilizing our media platform. Executives who are featured meet a list of requirements including career longevity, accomplishments, and industry innovation.

For more information, please visit https://www.ourfeatured.com/

Theresa Bradley
SquareOne Digital, LLC
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other

You just read:

Wendy Hemingway of Atlanta, Ga is Recognized by Executive Review Firm Our Featured

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.