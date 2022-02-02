Wendy Hemingway of Atlanta, Ga is Recognized by Executive Review Firm Our Featured

Wendy Hemingway Wendy Hemingway Atlanta, Ga www.WendyKHemingway.com Our Featured

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, February 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wendy Hemingway, a lead data analyst at SurveyNow Software in Georgia has been selected to appear in Our Featured, an executive review platform outlining innovation.

"Wendy has demonstrated an exceptional track record of innovation, career longevity, and an impeccable track record." Stated Zak Gaines, an executive researched at Our Featured. "We are very proud to feature Wendy Hemingway and look forward to the significant impact she will make on future executives."

Wendy is the lead quantitative analyst for SurveyNow Software, spearheading all analytic reporting for quarterly tracking as well as forecasting across new autos, resorts, hotels, healthcare, education, and other service industry types.

Prior to her role as a Data Analyst, Wendy worked for almost 5 years as a Senior Industry Analyst, responsible for supporting Research Analysts, Senior Analysts, and Research Directors to improve and standardize their excel models, supporting the input of data into a common database, and building and updating the next generation of Dashboards for clients and internal users.

Wendy holds a BA in Mass Communication with concentrations in Media Studies and a minor in Hospitality from the Georgia Institute of Technology.

