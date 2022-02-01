SB916 in Sen: Read first time and referred to Committee on Health - 2022-02-01

WISCONSIN, February 1 - An Act to repeal 20.435 (5) (ct), 51.441 and 51.442; to amend 20.435 (5) (bw) and 51.445 (3); and to create 20.435 (5) (bx) and 51.443 of the statutes; Relating to: mental health consultation program and making an appropriation. (FE)