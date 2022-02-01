SB918 in Sen: Read first time and referred to Committee on Health - 2022-02-01

WISCONSIN, February 1 - An Act to repeal 49.45 (2p) and 49.45 (23); to amend 20.435 (4) (jw), 49.45 (23b) (title), 49.45 (23b) (b), 49.45 (23b) (c), 49.45 (23b) (e), 49.471 (4) (a) 4. b., 49.686 (3) (d), 103.025 (title), 103.10 (1) (c), 103.10 (2) (c), 103.10 (5) (a), 103.10 (8), 103.10 (9) (a) and (b), 103.10 (9) (c) 4., 103.10 (9) (d) and 103.10 (12) (d); and to create 16.34, 20.435 (4) (bu), 20.505 (1) (ft), 49.471 (1) (cr), 49.471 (4) (a) 8., 49.471 (4g), 49.681, 103.025 (1) (bm), 103.025 (3), 103.10 (1) (dm), 103.10 (4m), 609.887 and 632.895 (14f) of the statutes; Relating to: hazard pay, paid medical leave, and health coverage for frontline health care workers, eligibility expansion under the Medical Assistance program, granting rule-making authority, and making an appropriation. (FE)