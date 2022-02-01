SB922 in Sen: Read first time and referred to Committee on Transportation and Local Government - 2022-02-01

WISCONSIN, February 1 - An Act to renumber and amend 79.01 (2d) and 79.035 (5); to repeal and recreate 79.035 (5) (a) and 79.035 (5) (b); and to create 79.01 (2d) (c), 79.01 (2d) (d) and 79.035 (5) (b) of the statutes; Relating to: an increase in county and municipal aid. (FE)