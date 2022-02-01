SB923 in Sen: Read first time and referred to Committee on Government Operations, Legal Review and Consumer Protection - 2022-02-01

WISCONSIN, February 1 - An Act to amend 253.10 (3) (c) 5., 253.10 (3g) (a) 5. and 448.02 (3) (a); and to create 253.10 (3) (c) 1. gr. and 253.108 of the statutes; Relating to: detection of and abortion after detection of a fetal heartbeat and providing a penalty.