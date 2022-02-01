SB933 in Sen: Read first time and referred to Committee on Government Operations, Legal Review and Consumer Protection - 2022-02-01

WISCONSIN, February 1 - An Act to amend 66.1105 (7) (ak) 2. and 66.1105 (7) (am) 4. a.; and to create 66.1105 (6) (a) 20. and 66.1105 (7) (ak) 6. of the statutes; Relating to: the maximum life and allocation period for Tax Incremental District Number 1 in the village of Withee. (FE)