AB384 in Asm: Referred to committee on Rules - 2022-02-01

WISCONSIN, February 1 - An Act to renumber and amend 168.28 (1) (a); to amend 20.115 (1) (c), 168.125, 168.21 (1), 168.21 (4), 168.21 (5), 168.22 (title), 168.22 (1), 168.22 (2), 168.22 (3), 168.22 (4) (intro.), 168.23 (1), 168.23 (2), 168.23 (3), 168.23 (4), 168.23 (5) (a), 168.23 (5) (b), 168.28 (title), 168.28 (1) (b) and 168.28 (2); and to create 168.06 (4), 168.21 (6m), 168.23 (1g), 168.25 (1m), 168.255, 168.28 (1) (a) 2. and 168.28 (1) (a) 3. of the statutes; Relating to: petroleum products, storage of dangerous substances, granting rule-making authority, and making an appropriation. (FE)

