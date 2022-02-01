AB361 in Asm: Referred to committee on Rules - 2022-02-01
WISCONSIN, February 1 - An Act to amend 109.03 (1) (b) of the statutes; Relating to: exempting cooperative educational service agency employees from wage payment frequency requirements.
