His Excellency Mr. Sergio Mattarella, President of the Italian Republic

Dear Mr. President,

I sincerely congratulate you on your re-election as President of the Italian Republic and wish you all the best.

The current level of Azerbaijan-Italy ties is gratifying. Friendly relations between our countries, which will celebrate the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations this year, and our cooperation on a bilateral and multilateral basis are constantly developing.

Companies of Italy, Azerbaijan's main trading partner, are actively participating in the economic life of our country, as well as closely involved in the restoration and reconstruction of the liberated territories.

I believe that we will make joint efforts to further strengthen the Azerbaijan-Italy strategic partnership based on mutual trust and support, and to successfully continue our cooperation in all areas.

I wish you the best of health, happiness, and success in your responsible activities for the prosperity of the friendly people of Italy.

Sincerely,

Ilham Aliyev

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Baku, 31 January 2022