WISCONSIN, February 1 - An Act to create 36.42, 38.21 and 38.28 (2) (dm) of the statutes; Relating to: anti-racism and anti-sexism student instruction and anti-racism and anti-sexism training for employees at the University of Wisconsin System and the Technical College System. (FE)
Status: A - Rules
Important Actions (newest first)
/2021/proposals/reg/asm/bill/ab413
You just read:
AB413 in Asm: Referred to committee on Rules - 2022-02-01
