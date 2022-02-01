Submit Release
News Search

There were 971 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,941 in the last 365 days.

Government Seeks Feedback on 20 Agencies, Boards and Crown Corporations

CANADA, February 1 - Nova Scotians are invited to share their thoughts and ideas to strengthen 20 provincial entities.

A survey opened today, February 1, to seek input on the powers, duties, roles and responsibilities, accountability, oversight and governance, structure and programs of agencies, boards and Crown corporations. The feedback will help inform decisions about how they align with the needs of Nova Scotians.

“We want to ensure that our government agencies, boards and Crowns are effective, efficient and accountable in meeting the needs of the Nova Scotians they serve,” said Premier Tim Houston. “We are asking Nova Scotians to share their experiences and ideas about what is working well and what we can do better.”

The 20 entities selected for review are arm’s-length organizations and include:

  • Art Gallery of Nova Scotia
  • Arts Nova Scotia
  • Creative Nova Scotia Leadership Council
  • Develop Nova Scotia
  • Halifax-Dartmouth Bridge Commission
  • Harbourside Commercial Park Inc.
  • Innovacorp
  • Invest Nova Scotia Board
  • Nova Scotia Business Inc.
  • Nova Scotia Crop and Livestock Insurance Commission
  • Nova Scotia Farm Loan Board
  • Nova Scotia Fisheries and Aquaculture Loan Board
  • Nova Scotia Gaming Corporation
  • Nova Scotia Lands Inc.
  • Nova Scotia Liquor Corporation
  • Nova Scotia Municipal Finance Corporation
  • Perennia Food and Agriculture Incorporated
  • Public Archives of Nova Scotia
  • Resource Recovery Fund Board Inc.
  • Sherbrooke Restoration Commission

Nova Scotians can provide feedback on all organizations or select the ones they want to comment on. The survey will remain open until February 15 and is available at: https://surveys.novascotia.ca/AgencyOfficeCrownInput

Quick Facts:

  • in September 2021 mandate letters, departments were directed to review the role and effectiveness of agencies, offices and Crown corporations with a goal of ensuring the most efficient and accountable methodology for the undertaking of their respective tasks

-30-

You just read:

Government Seeks Feedback on 20 Agencies, Boards and Crown Corporations

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.