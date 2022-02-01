Government Seeks Feedback on 20 Agencies, Boards and Crown Corporations
CANADA, February 1 - Nova Scotians are invited to share their thoughts and ideas to strengthen 20 provincial entities.
A survey opened today, February 1, to seek input on the powers, duties, roles and responsibilities, accountability, oversight and governance, structure and programs of agencies, boards and Crown corporations. The feedback will help inform decisions about how they align with the needs of Nova Scotians.
“We want to ensure that our government agencies, boards and Crowns are effective, efficient and accountable in meeting the needs of the Nova Scotians they serve,” said Premier Tim Houston. “We are asking Nova Scotians to share their experiences and ideas about what is working well and what we can do better.”
The 20 entities selected for review are arm’s-length organizations and include:
- Art Gallery of Nova Scotia
- Arts Nova Scotia
- Creative Nova Scotia Leadership Council
- Develop Nova Scotia
- Halifax-Dartmouth Bridge Commission
- Harbourside Commercial Park Inc.
- Innovacorp
- Invest Nova Scotia Board
- Nova Scotia Business Inc.
- Nova Scotia Crop and Livestock Insurance Commission
- Nova Scotia Farm Loan Board
- Nova Scotia Fisheries and Aquaculture Loan Board
- Nova Scotia Gaming Corporation
- Nova Scotia Lands Inc.
- Nova Scotia Liquor Corporation
- Nova Scotia Municipal Finance Corporation
- Perennia Food and Agriculture Incorporated
- Public Archives of Nova Scotia
- Resource Recovery Fund Board Inc.
- Sherbrooke Restoration Commission
Nova Scotians can provide feedback on all organizations or select the ones they want to comment on. The survey will remain open until February 15 and is available at: https://surveys.novascotia.ca/AgencyOfficeCrownInput
Quick Facts:
- in September 2021 mandate letters, departments were directed to review the role and effectiveness of agencies, offices and Crown corporations with a goal of ensuring the most efficient and accountable methodology for the undertaking of their respective tasks
