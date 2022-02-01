Government Seeks Feedback on 20 Agencies, Boards and Crown Corporations

CANADA, February 1 - Nova Scotians are invited to share their thoughts and ideas to strengthen 20 provincial entities.

A survey opened today, February 1, to seek input on the powers, duties, roles and responsibilities, accountability, oversight and governance, structure and programs of agencies, boards and Crown corporations. The feedback will help inform decisions about how they align with the needs of Nova Scotians.

“We want to ensure that our government agencies, boards and Crowns are effective, efficient and accountable in meeting the needs of the Nova Scotians they serve,” said Premier Tim Houston. “We are asking Nova Scotians to share their experiences and ideas about what is working well and what we can do better.”

The 20 entities selected for review are arm’s-length organizations and include:

Art Gallery of Nova Scotia

Arts Nova Scotia

Creative Nova Scotia Leadership Council

Develop Nova Scotia

Halifax-Dartmouth Bridge Commission

Harbourside Commercial Park Inc.

Innovacorp

Invest Nova Scotia Board

Nova Scotia Business Inc.

Nova Scotia Crop and Livestock Insurance Commission

Nova Scotia Farm Loan Board

Nova Scotia Fisheries and Aquaculture Loan Board

Nova Scotia Gaming Corporation

Nova Scotia Lands Inc.

Nova Scotia Liquor Corporation

Nova Scotia Municipal Finance Corporation

Perennia Food and Agriculture Incorporated

Public Archives of Nova Scotia

Resource Recovery Fund Board Inc.

Sherbrooke Restoration Commission

Nova Scotians can provide feedback on all organizations or select the ones they want to comment on. The survey will remain open until February 15 and is available at: https://surveys.novascotia.ca/AgencyOfficeCrownInput

Quick Facts: in September 2021 mandate letters, departments were directed to review the role and effectiveness of agencies, offices and Crown corporations with a goal of ensuring the most efficient and accountable methodology for the undertaking of their respective tasks

