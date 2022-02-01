Lil Durk Inks Global Licensing and Distribution Deal
Lil Durk continues its rapid ascent into the legal cannabis market, announcing a new strategic partnership with Cookies.LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, February 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lil Durk continues its rapid ascent into the legal cannabis market, announcing a new strategic partnership with Cookies. The partnership grants Cookies the exclusive right to license and distribute Lil Durk-branded cannabis products in Canada and globally, as regulations permit.
The partnership with Cookies intends to extend Lil Durk's brand reach into the United States, Europe, Israel, South America, and Australia.
Per the partnership agreement, future adult-use cannabis "drops" curated by Lil Durk and cultivated by their craft micro-cultivation partners will be distributed by Cookies. Lil Durk also plans to leverage Cookies' licensed, precision cultivation, indoor cultivation, and processing facilities to produce exclusive Lil Durk genetics.
In addition, in partnership with Cookies, Lil Durk is set to roll out a line of products suited for medical users, leveraging existing Cookies medical channels to increase Lil Durk brand recognition across all market segments. The medical play is intended to extend into global markets, where the brand will plant its stake in medical cannabis ahead of planned regulatory framework for adult-use cannabis sales.
Lil Durk also plans to roll out an extensive line of hemp-based CBD products designed to capture European market share ahead of the legalization of cannabis by European Union (EU) nations.
Lil Durk CEO Alexander Elder says the partnership is "extremely strategic" for both parties. "We are proud to partner with the like-minded team at Cookies. Cookies has demonstrated its incredible ability to commercialize its own brand within the Canadian recreational cannabis market, and Lil Durk will now leverage Cookies' excellent network and relationships to get our branded products into the hands of eager consumers in every major province. Plus, accessing Cookies' global partnerships and extended licenses will establish Lil Durk's presence internationally.
"We've already secured our exclusive genetics, partnered with exceptional micro-cultivators, acquired retail locations, and created a new market segment via our NFT play. Now, we've also locked up an exceptional licensing and distribution partner in Cookies. And this newest relationship has already spawned additional revenue streams via Cookies' medical channels, which will allow patients access to Lil Durk-branded medical cannabis at home and abroad."
Gilbert Milam Jr. aka Berner, President & CEO of Cookies, says Cookies is proud to partner with Lil Durk. "We are very pleased to work with the highly experienced Lil Durk team as they build their established and recognized brand beyond a Canadian legacy market cultural icon and into a global phenomenon. We believe the market has been waiting for a brand like Lil Durk to come in and shake things up in the adult-use market and we are happy to provide the support required to take the Lil Durk brand to an entirely new level. We look forward to this partnership and are committed to the continued success of the Lil Durk brand in Canada and internationally."
About Lil Durk:
Lil Durk is redefining cannabis in Canada.
Through exclusive partnerships with award-winning legacy market breeders and cultivators, the Lil Durk model delivers to the legal market the very best in homegrown, small batch, craft cannabis.
Established in the legacy market to disrupt the status quo, Lil Durk built a loyal cult following by setting the standard of cannabis excellence. Now in the legal market, the Lil Durk business model combines branded cannabis products and retail with the new frontier of crypto to deliver the most unique play the industry has ever seen.
About Cookies:
Cookies, founded in 2010 by Billboard-charting rapper and entrepreneur Berner and Bay Area breeder and cultivator Jai, is the most globally recognized cannabis company in the world. Cookies values the power of the plant and focuses on creating game-changing genetics. The company offers a collection of over 70 proprietary cannabis strains and more than 2,000 products. Cookies also actively works to enrich communities disproportionately impacted by the War on Drugs through advocacy and social equity initiatives. Headquartered in San Francisco, the company opened its first retail store in 2018 in Los Angeles, and has since expanded to over 40 retail locations in 17 markets across 4 countries. Cookies was named one of America’s Hottest Brands of 2021 by AdAge; the first cannabis brand to ever receive this accolade.
Forward-Looking Information
This news release may contain "forward looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All information contained herein that is not historical in nature may constitute forward-looking information. When used in this document, words such as "intends", "plans", "anticipates", "potential", "expects" and "scheduled", are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to a wide range of business, market and economic risks and uncertainties, and although Lil Durk believes that the expectations represented by such forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will be realized and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. Any number of factors can cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, Lil Durk disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.
