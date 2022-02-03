Richard Smalto’s newly released “The Last Book of Cicero” is a compelling novel about white-collar crimes.
The Last Book of Cicero” by Richard Smalto is an intriguing account written to remind everyone that justice must be served regardless of one’s social status.PALATINE, IL, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “The Last Book of Cicero”: a gripping narrative that aims to open the eyes of the readers about serving justice to those who truly deserve it and taking responsibility for things or crimes committed no matter what social status they belong. The book is purposely written to comfort the afflicted and disturb the comfortable. “The Last Book of Cicero” is the creation of published author Richard Smalto, an author whose interests include ancient history, bridges, chess, professional sports, and horse racing.
Smalto writes, “One of the best books ever written on white-collar crime not only because it explains how the crimes are committed but how the professional people cover them up once they are committed.
“It is the odyssey of an individual who has been betrayed by the people within the institutions in society he has been taught to believe will safeguard your assets and protect your legal rights.
“Every man or woman that has a small business they are thinking of enlarging by growth or through diversification should read this book before they engage in that process.”
Published by Book Vine Press, Smalto’s new book clearly explains how financially motivated individuals commit crimes and why only those people in white collars have the power to cover up and escape from their responsibility.
The author reminds the reader of all ages, successful people must realize they may have something, someone, or some group of people may want, something they are not capable of obtaining on their own or by themselves, because of which, they have to take precautions not only to defend themselves against rivals but to shelter themselves from a betrayal by friends.
About Book Vine Press:
Book Vine Press(BVP) is an Illinois-based hybrid publishing company. We are a member of the Independent Book Publishers Association(IBPA) and accredited with the Better Business Bureau(BBB). Book Vine Press was created by an author for authors with a combined 18 years of publishing and marketing experience. We provide authors with the most affordable and competitive book publishing-related services with 100% continuous support.
Richard Smalto
Book Vine Press
+1 888-808-2959
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter