House Democrats Remain Committed to Ensuring Workers and Families Can Make It In America

For years, Leader Hoyer and House Democrats have championed the Make It In America plan. First announced in 2010, the Make It In America plan aimed to promote private-sector job creation and revitalization of the manufacturing sector in the United States following the economic fallout from the Great Recession. In the twelve years since its creation, the plan has been continuously updated with input from stakeholders across the country with an understanding of how lawmakers in Congress can promote the creation of good-paying jobs for American workers.

With a series of hearings in 2015, a nation-wide listening tour in 2017 and 2018, and an updated plan released in the summer of 2018 with targeted policy recommendations, Make It In America has served as an effective playbook for helping American businesses access the tools they need to succeed in our twenty-first century global economy. Since its inception, twenty Make It In America bills have been signed into law to spur job creation and boost economic opportunity for American workers and businesses, including last year’s bipartisan infrastructure law.

2010: Make It In America Launched by House Democrats

Launched with the aim of strengthening the domestic manufacturing sector as our country began to emerge from the Great Recession, Make It In America focused on producing favorable conditions for American businesses to create jobs and on policies that enable Americans to pursue careers that would strengthen our economy and support families in the middle class.

At the time of its launch, the unemployment rate was 9.4% , and the manufacturing sector had shed nearly two million jobs over the previous year. Leader Hoyer and House Democrats concentrated the agenda on strengthening the manufacturing sector to help American workers and families.

2015: Make It In America: What’s Next?

Seventy-seven House Democrats participated in a series of “Make It In America: What’s Next?” hearings aimed at understanding the changing economic landscape in America during the years after 2010 and the new challenges faced by American businesses and workers. After hearing from a variety of witnesses, the panel concluded that the three areas in which Congress should focus its work in order best to promote private-sector job creation were education and skills training, infrastructure, and entrepreneurship.

2018: Make It In America Listening Tour and Updated Make It In America Plan

To ensure that the Make It In America plan reflected the economic needs and challenges facing Americans across the country, Leader Hoyer and House Democrats began a listening tour focused on the key priorities of education and skills training, infrastructure, and entrepreneurship. Educators in Peoria, Toledo, and Eau Clare shared invaluable insights on closing the skills gap and building a twenty-first century workforce. In Las Vegas and Indianapolis, local leaders touched on how technology has changed infrastructure needs and opportunities, while in Kansas City, Pittsburgh, and Madison, entrepreneurs and innovators shared thoughts on the need for skilled workers, access to capital, and the challenges that middle market job-creators face in today’s economy.

Thanks to the insights and concerns shared on the listening tour, Leader Hoyer announced an updated Make It In America plan later that year focused on building capacity in education and skills training, infrastructure, and entrepreneurship to promote economic opportunity for American workers and businesses in communities across the country.

Majority Leader Hoyer in 2018: “Education; entrepreneurship; and infrastructure. In these three areas, Congress needs to step up and act. We need to promote pathways to career opportunities and make training and education more affordable and accessible…we need to unleash our economy and job creation by repairing our aging infrastructure and building the innovative infrastructure of the future. If we can make Congress a partner again in helping businesses and workers get ahead, we can begin to renew Americans’ faith in government as a force for good. We can renew Americans’ faith that our democratic institutions are strong enough to meet the challenges of the twenty-first century. And we can continue to make America competitive in global markets.” [ 7/23/18 ]

The updated Make It In America plan aimed to get hardworking Americans ahead by setting targeted goals and recommending policy solutions to achieve them:

Education & Skills Training :

Goals:

Promote pathways to career opportunities

Make training and education accessible and affordable

Promote stackable credentials for students preparing for the workforce, as well as those already in the workforce taking on new career challenges

Allow Pell grants to cover training programs

Infrastructure

Policy Recommendations:

Goals:

Unleash our economy and job creation by repairing and rebuilding our aging infrastructure

Build the innovative infrastructure of the future

Enact multi-year, fully funded authorization bills that tackle the backlog for both transportation networks and water infrastructure

Build a reliable, efficient, and resilient electrical grid that includes clean energy resources

Promote a modern energy infrastructure that reduces waste and incentivizes storage and alternative forms of energy for vehicles

Expand affordable high-speed internet access, including through the accelerated deployment of 5G wireless infrastructure

Entrepreneurship

Policy Recommendations:

Goals:

Encourage new entrepreneurs by ensuring access to workplace benefits like health care and retirement security

Provide more and stronger tools to grow ideas into successful businesses

Provide a framework that promotes portability of benefits, such as health insurance and retirement

Increase the availability of capital to smaller firms

Promote regional industry clusters

Policy Recommendations:

The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, championed by Congressional Democrats and signed into law by President Biden in November 2021, meets the infrastructure goals of the Make It In America plan by repairing and rebuilding aging infrastructure and building innovative infrastructure networks for the future, which will create high-paying jobs for millions of American workers and promote economic opportunity in communities across the county, as well as expanding education opportunities through the expansion of stackable credentials.

The bill took many of the infrastructure policy recommendations of the Make It in America plan:

Enact multi-year, fully funded authorization bills that tackle the backlog for both transportation networks and water infrastructure ;

Build a reliable, efficient, and resilient electrical grid that includes clean-energy resources ;

Promote a modern energy infrastructure that reduces waste and incentivizes storage and alternative forms of energy for vehicles ;

Expand affordable high-speed internet access, including through the accelerated deployment of 5G wireless infrastructure .

Through promoting pathways to career opportunities and making training and education more accessible, the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act also gives workers the tools they need to step up into new careers and encourage workforce development in the surface transportation sector, reflecting a recommendation of the Make It In America plan:

Promote stackable credentials for students preparing for the workforce as well as for those already in the workforce taking on new career challenges .

2022: The America COMPETES Act Continues to Enact the Make It In America Agenda

The America COMPETES Act, which the House will consider in February 2022, contains many policies from the Make It In America plan. The America COMPETES Act will help secure America’s supply chains, ensure that microchips and semiconductors that have become vital in an increasingly digital world are made domestically, promote advanced research and development that will help make our economy more competitive, invests in innovative research infrastructure to support long-term economic growth in communities, and expand career apprenticeships to promote pathways to career opportunities and strengthen our nation’s workforce and economy.

Click here to read the PDF.

Follow Leader Hoyer on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.