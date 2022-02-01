North Bound I-70 Welcome Center to be Temporarily Closed

​The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is alerting drivers that the I-70 north bound Welcome Center in Warfordsburg, Fulton County, will be temporarily closed for approximately three months beginning on Monday, February 14 for building repairs to take place.

All areas of the facility will be closed to the public, including restrooms, vending and parking areas.

Subscribe to PennDOT news in Bedford, Blair, Cambria, Fulton, Huntingdon, and Somerset counties at www.penndot.gov/District9.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts.

Follow local PennDOT news on Twitter and like the department on Facebook and Instagram.

Media Contact: Tara Callahan-Henry, (814) 696-7101