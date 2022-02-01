Author Mary Angeline Bell’s New Collection Encourages People To Rejoice
Poems about faith, hope, and grace inspire a life filled with joyTORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, February 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In this world, there are people who have a way with words. They have the talent of sewing together seemingly irrelevant words, transforming them into remarkable and inspirational pieces that move anyone who comes across them. And poet Mary Angeline Bell is one of those who have the magic to make the regular become extraordinary, as manifested in "Rejoice," the third volume of poems she has released.
Mary Angeline “Angie” Bell was born in Santa Fe, New Mexico before moving to Portland when she was three years old. Growing up, her hobbies include playing the piano and writing poetry. Such interest in poems led her to publish her first volume of poetry, “Pearls and Stars”, in the 1980s. She got married in 1968 and adopted a daughter named Jennie with her then-husband before getting a divorce in 1977. Angie continues to do great things in life beyond her writing. In the year 2000, she joined the world-renowned organization Toastmasters and is also an active member of the pro-life movement for almost five decades now, despite its unfriendly reception from the majority of people in the Pacific Northwest.
In this particular volume of poems, Angie’s motivation is to bring joy and hope to those having a hard time. With themes circling around faith, the Creator’s promise of hope, and overcoming adversities, the poems are drawn from Angie’s personal experience of loneliness and being misunderstood by others. Through her words, she wants to promote healing and gratitude. In the process, she hopes to make a positive difference in the life of the reader as well as help them find meaning.
A book that will inspire people from all walks of life, this book deserves a place on everybody’s bookshelves. "Rejoice" is available on Mary Angeline’s website https://authormaryangeline.com/. Those who are interested may also purchase the book on Amazon.
Bookside Press is a Canada-based publishing company. The team aims to get more people to experience the magic of Bookside Press’ authors’ books by making their work accessible to the world.
Bookside Press
Bookside Press
+1 877-741-8091
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Other