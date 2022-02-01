Poet Mary Angeline Bell’s New Collection Gives Reason to Be Glad
Poems grounded on faith and hope for those in need of inspirationTORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, February 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Life experiences shape one’s character. Good or bad, the situations people have been in and all that they experience impart valuable lessons that are carried through the journey. At times, people are blessed enough to draw learnings that can be shared with others and help them in their own struggles. This is what poet Mary Angeline Bell did with her own set of difficulties; they serve as her inspiration in writing. The result is a magnificent collection of poems entitled "Rejoice."
Mary Angeline “Angie” Bell was born in Santa Fe, New Mexico before moving to Portland when she was three years old. While a medical condition only allowed Angie to be 4’5” tall, this does not come as a hindrance to her success as a writer. Her first volume of poetry, "Pearls and Stars", was published in the 1980s. Married in 1968, she and her then-husband have one adopted daughter named Jennie before their divorce in 1977. With a worldview filled with hope and faith, Angie continues to use writing in giving hope to others.
In her collection of poems entitled "Rejoice," the recurring theme is a focus on the Creator, faith, and hope. Through her words, Angie wishes that anyone suffering from various forms of burdens, whether physical, emotional, or spiritual, will find the grace that will lighten their load, shower them with solace, and give meaning to their lives. Putting together words into an inspiring collection, Ms. Bell hopes that her third volume of poems will make a positive difference in the lives of the readers and the world.
A volume of poems that is bound to inspire and move people looking for comfort, "Rejoice" is available on Mary Angeline’s website https://authormaryangeline.com/. Those interested may also purchase the book on Amazon.
