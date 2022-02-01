Physical Educators Asked to Complete Interest Form for ‘Assessment in Adapted Physical Education’ Course Through UMaine

The University of Maine has given tentative approval to offer a graduate-level course, Assessment in Adapted Physical Education. The course would train physical educators within the context of adapted physical education. It would focus on assessment tools and be offered via a distance learning modality.

This is an exciting opportunity, but responses to the interest survey are needed ASAP! The survey will be used to determine if there is sufficient interest to offer the course and when it should be offered (online). Those interested in the course can fill it out here: APE Interest Survey.

For more information contact: Shannan Fotter, shannan.fotter@maine.edu (University of Maine School of Kinesiology, Physical Education & Athletic Training) or Jean Zimmerman, jean.zimmerman@maine.gov (Maine Department of Education Physical Education Specialist).