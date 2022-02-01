Tacoma Based Domestic Violence Survivor Hosts Annual Valentine’s Day Dinner Drawing & Fundraiser
"BLESSINGS FROM MY HEART TO YOUR TABLE" HOST ANNUAL VALENTINE’S DAY DINNER DRAWING & FUNDRAISER
Blessing customers with Cajun flair while restoring women from abuse ”SEATTLE, WASHINGTON , US, February 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- (TACOMA, WA) - February 14, 2022 - Owner of 501c3 "Blessings From My Heart To Your Table" and Domestic Abuse Survivor Delphia Brewton is giving back with her Annual Valentine’s Day Drawing. When patrons order Chef Brewton’s sweet potato pie they will be entered into a drawing to have her come to their home and prepare a dinner to remember on Valentines Day. The Sweet Potato Pie is one of their signature desserts. The pie can be purchased at www.blessingscatering.org for $15. The Valentine’s drawing is used to spread love and bring awareness to domestic abuse survivors. The purchase of their signature pie provides financial security and stabilized homes to survivors of Domestic Violence and Trafficking. It was Ms. Brewton's faith that led her to pursue a career in the culinary industry.
— Delphia Brewton
"As a 14-year survivor of domestic violence It Is My Duty and Reasonable Service to Restore Life into Other Women Just Like Myself" ~ Delphia Brewton
Blessings From My Heart To Your Table's Misson:
To stop the cycle of abuse through financial security, stabilized homes as well as through healing mentally- changing paradigms and changing lives. They are a team of Domestic Violence Survivors proudly serving Washington State Catering Service and the United States with their wholesale products.
The purpose of the wholesale line is that 100% of profits purchases homes for survivors of Trafficking and Domestic Violence through Blessings from My Heart to Your Table's 501c3 Non-profit organization.
About Delphia Brewton:
Delphia earned her credentials through training at Le Cordon Bleu of Culinary Arts along with the American Personal and Private Chef Association. She expounded on her skills, understanding and expertise in preparing sophisticated fine cuisine, through apprenticeships and a career at a top catering company in the Northwest, and one of the nation's top restaurants.
Pie orders must be placed by Friday February 11, 2022. Orders may be called in or placed via the website. Follow updates on "Blessings From My Heart To Your Table'" go to www.blessingscatering.org
###
FOR PUBLICITY & INTERVIEWS CONTACT:
Donna Miles
253-353-6539
Delphia Brewton
Blessings From My Heart to Your Table
+1 253-223-5921
email us here