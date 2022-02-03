Perry Haupt’s newly released “Trashing the Bible” is a fundamental guide in strengthening the readers’ faith.
“Trashing the Bible” from Book Vine Press author Perry Haupt is a reminder that everyone can’t stand on their own when they have no faith.
My desire is to have my readers enjoy a wonderful Christian life like I have enjoyed all of my 87 years...what we as fully believing Christians know to be true as to how to live such an abundant life.”PALATINE, IL, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “Trashing the Bible”: a well-crafted handbook designed for all Christian readers. The book aims to let every Christian realize that God is a great provider of all the things that everyone needs and deserves. It is written to let people understand and strengthen their faith. This lets them realize that the number one thing that can help them to have a stronger faith is to read the Holy Bible and to go back to Him.
— Perry Haupt
“Trashing the Bible” is the creation of published author Perry Haupt, a retired businessman and international missionary.
Haupt writes, “Trashing the Bible is a gentle reminder that we are not fully in step with what God has for us as He has shown us in His operations manual, The Bible. God has given us so many of his great promises as to how to live an abundant and glorious life, but we fail to make them a part of our daily lives. We must not choose to live a worldly life, but one that is blessed by God in all ways.
“This book was first published in 2014, and this is the third publishing, primarily due to the troubling times we find ourselves in. Times have become even worse now than in 2014, so we desperately need to get back to living according to God’s word, The Holy Bible.
“Can America survive without the foundation of God’s word?”
Published by Book Vine Press, Haupt’s new book is written to bring readers back closer to God. It is a reminder for readers of all ages that God has abandoned no one. It is a reminder for all Christians that faith is a strong foundation that binds them to God.
With this book, the author hopes that readers should enjoy a wonderful Christian life as this book reminds them of their belief that Christians know to be true as to how to live such an abundant life.
