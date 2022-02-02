Innovative Website Offers Personalized Kindle Gift Cards Putting The Personal Touch Back In E-Gifting
KINDLE BOOK GIFT CARDS PROVIDE OLD SCHOOL SENTIMENT IN A NEW UNIQUE PACKAGEDENVER, CO, USA, February 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kindle Book Gift Cards, creators of personalized physical gift cards for Amazon Kindle Books, today announced that through their website, users can now personalize and customize gift cards for kindle books.
According to the United States Postal Service, in the past 10 years, the number of first-class mail items received through the postal service has dropped by more than 50 percent. In an age where there is a constant barrage of daily email, unabating group texts and Social Media birthday posts, sentiment can get lost in the shuffle. Kindle Book Gift Cards solves this by providing recipients with a thoughtful, tangible experience of receiving a custom gift card through the USPS mail. Similar to receiving a greeting card with the present included, users are able to create the perfect message and make it memorable with a handwritten note.
Hitherto this point, when a Kindle book is given, the recipient receives a very pedestrian email with a redemption link. Kindle Book Gift Cards produces a physical gift card with a customizable front and a back that can include a personalized note - as well as handwritten note. Once fully customized, the company also mails the card for the buyer.
From weddings to Back to School to birthdays, romantic gifts, sympathy gifts, or any everyday occasion, Kindle Gift Cards can be individualized to the recipient and the book they are being gifted.
"Unfortunately, every time I’ve gifted a Kindle book to a loved one, the whole experience is devoid of any fun as it’s a simple email with a redemption link. We’ve set out to bring the fun back into giving digital gifts,” said Shawn Harris, CEO of Kindle Books Gift Cards. “Your choice of Kindle book is personal, so why should your gift be anything less? I personally love seeing the excitement and joy on a person’s face when they open a tangible gift.”
Harris's parent company, Opie Productions, has been generating useful products for over 10 years - including a number of mobile apps, a digital sign-in / sign-out app for childcare and mobilepermissions.com: a means for schools and nonprofits to send digital permission slips. He believes a physical, personalized gift card with clear printed photos and an accompanying personal note provides an elevated gift giving experience.
“No trip to the grocery store. No time wasted reading a ton of lackluster greeting cards. And God forbid, who has stamps these days? We figured, if we're printing and mailing a physical gift card, why not let users personalize it so it can be a greeting card for the occasion as well? Two birds, one stone.” adds Harris.
The site also offers custom gift cards for organizations, providing an easy way to give multiple copies of a book along with bespoke messaging for each recipient. Businesses, book clubs, non-profits or even schools can take advantage of the service in one simple order.
The website also has searchable book suggestions for any age group. Priced at $6.99, the value is equal to greeting cards that offer the same amount of personalization.
