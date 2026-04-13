Auditor James Brown Announces His Team Has Prevented Nearly $1Mln in Fraud-Related Losses for Montanans in 2026

April 13, 2026

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Just over four months into 2026, State Auditor James Brown and his team have helped to prevent nearly $1 million in fraud-related losses for Montanans. As a result of Auditor Brown’s recently instituted agency performance initiative, the office began tracking the amount of financial loss prevented through halted payments. To date, a staggering $946,294.99 in fraud losses have been prevented due to the diligent help of Montana’s financial industry partners. This success can be attributed to Auditor Brown’s directive upon being sworn into office to increase his agency’s fraud awareness outreach efforts. So far in 2026, these efforts directly engaged an estimated 880 Montana residents in communities throughout the Treasure State, from Scobey to Deer Lodge. Further, Auditor Brown has elevated fraud and abuse investigations to the top of the agency’s priority list. “My office is working harder than ever to not only pursue justice for victims of fraud and scams, but to prevent their financial losses in the first place. My goal as a public servant is to protect Montanans and their pocketbooks,” Auditor Brown said. “We are getting out in front of the issue by informing Montanans of the risks they face and letting them know that the agency is here to help if they do fall victim to bad actors. I make a promise to those who would do harm to my Montana neighbors: I will find, investigate, and prosecute you to the fullest extent of the law.” Montana saw a significant increase in fraud and scam cases in 2025. Unfortunately, 2026 is looking to be far worse. The Auditor’s office received 25 fraud complaints in the first quarter of 2026. This figure is up from 11 in the first quarter of 2025 and totals $3,338,869.59 in reported losses. “The increase in reports coming in indicates greater awareness and willingness by Montanans to reach out to my office to pursue restitution and justice. Fraud only flourishes in the dark. I am pleased to see more Montanans coming forward when they have been the victim or intended victim of a fraud scheme,” Auditor Brown said. To learn more about Auditor Brown’s fraud prevention and prosecution efforts, Montanans can sign up for the CSI newsletter and review advisories at https://csimt.gov. If you or a loved one has been the victim of a scam or fraud, reach out to our office at 406-444-2040. We are here to assist you. ###

840 Helena Avenue, Helena, Montana 59601

(main fax) 406.444.3413 I (securities fax) 406.444.5558

(insurance consumer services fax) 406.444.1980 I (legal fax) 406.444.3499

(phone) 800.332.6148 or 406.444.2040 I (email) csi@mt.gov I (web) www.csimt.gov

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