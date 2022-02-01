Submit Release
News Search

There were 987 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,896 in the last 365 days.

PSD News Release: DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY WISHES HAPPY RETIREMENT TO WOMEN’S COMMUNITY CORRECTIONAL CENTER WARDEN

HONOLULU – After more than three decades of service, Women’s Community Correctional Center (WCCC) Warden Eric Tanaka announced in December 2021 that he would be retiring. He is officially retired, effective at close of business today (January 31, 2022).

Outgoing WCCC Warden Tanaka has been with the Department of Public Safety (PSD) for more than 36 years, including nearly 7 years as WCCC Warden. Tanaka started his career with PSD in 1985 an Oahu Community Correctional Center (OCCC) social worker. He moved to the role of OCCC Corrections Supervisor in 1991 and to Halawa Correctional Facility Deputy Warden in 2000. He was promoted to WCCC Warden in October 2015.

“I want to personally thank Warden Tanaka for his many years of dedication and service to the state as well as our corrections system, and I wish him well in his retirement,” said Max Otani, PSD Director.

Current Waiawa Correctional Facility (WCF) Warden Sean Ornellas is stepping in as the temporary acting warden at WCCC until official recruitment for the position opens. WCF Chief of Security Anthony Monteilh will temporarily fill in as acting WCF Warden.

# # #

Toni Schwartz Public Information Officer Hawaii Department of Public Safety Office: 808-587-1358 Cell: 808-683-5507 [email protected] http://hawaii.gov/psd/ Facebook: www.Facebook.com/HawaiiPSD Twitter: www.Twitter.com/HawaiiPSD

You just read:

PSD News Release: DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY WISHES HAPPY RETIREMENT TO WOMEN’S COMMUNITY CORRECTIONAL CENTER WARDEN

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.