DOH News Release: DOH statement on Navy’s intent to appeal Red Hill emergency order

HONOLULU – Deputy Director of Environmental Health Kathleen Ho released the following statement upon learning of the Navy’s intent to appeal the Hawaiʻi Department of Health Emergency Order on Red Hill:

“We are very disappointed that the Navy continues to fight DOH’s emergency order to defuel the Red Hill tanks. The Navy committed to Congress and in multiple public forums that it would comply with the emergency order. Today’s announcement that they intend to appeal the emergency order is yet another breach of trust between the Navy and the people of Hawai‘i.

“We will continue our fight in court to force the Navy to render the Red Hill facility safe. DOH will continue to act to protect Hawai‘i residents and our environment.”

DOH’s emergency order will remain in effect throughout the appeal process.

