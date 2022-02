Hasten Mercy voices out his feelings in the latest track and video, "You Don’t Leave Me."

Hasten Mercy seamlessly blends controlled purposeful instrumentation in his latest "You Don’t Leave Me."

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hasten Mercy's latest project, "You Don't Leave Me," adds trap and RnB-influences to its growing collection of material. Following his well-received self-titled EP, "You Don't Leave Me" applies the same approach to writing lyrics paired with a new soulful sound.Innovative, well-thought-out, and with a melodic accompaniment, "You Don't Leave Me" brings a cinematic and symphonic use of rhythmic snares and kick drums. The track brings a magnetic range of tempos while achieving profound, inspiring, and enamoring beats to listeners."You Don't Leave Me" is available on major platforms , including Spotify and YouTube About Hasten MercyCanadian-born, New Jersey-based multi-instrumentalist and composer Michael Baker counts writing and performance credits on numerous indie tracks, film soundtracks, and artist development. Indeed, Hasten Mercy is destined to continue to make a splash with the latest expansion of sounds and influences. Enigmatic in approach, Michael has successfully blended several creative music genres backed by lyric-driven melodies.