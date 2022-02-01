State disciplines health care providers-R22-4

For immediate release: February 1, 2022 (22-022)

State disciplines health care providers

OLYMPIA -- The Washington State Department of Health has taken disciplinary actions or withdrawn charges against the following health care providers in our state.

The department’s Health Systems Quality Assurance Division works with boards, commissions, and advisory committees to set licensing standards for more than 80 health care professions (e.g., dentists, nurses, counselors). Information about disciplinary action taken against medical doctors and physician assistants can be found on the Washington Medical Commission (WMC) website. Questions about WMC disciplinary actions can be sent to media@wmc.wa.gov.

Information about health care providers is on the agency website. Click on “Look up a health care provider license” in the “How Do I?” section of the Department of Health website (doh.wa.gov). The site includes information about a health care provider’s license status, the expiration and renewal date of their credential, disciplinary actions and copies of legal documents issued after July 1998. This information is also available by calling 360-236-4700. Consumers who think a health care provider acted unprofessionally are encouraged to call and report their complaint.

Grant County

In January 2022 the Nursing Assistant Program and the Radiologic Technologist Program charged certified nursing assistant and radiologic technologist James Wamatu Nganga (NC60185919, RT60717587) with unprofessional conduct after he pled guilty to driving with a suspended license and for allegedly not complying with a substance use program contract.

King County

In December 2021 the secretary of health conditionally granted an emergency medical technician license to Leona Camelle B. Ragil (ES61082916), who agreed to comply with the conditions, including a July agreement with the Dental Commission. The Dental Commission entered an agreement with Ragil in July 2021 that reinstated her registered assistant dental license. The commission suspended her license in March 2021 for stealing items from her employer and providing a dental filling for a relative at her workplace after hours.

In January 2022 the Nursing Commission charged licensed practical nurse Irene Wairimu Waithera (LP60942225) with unprofessional conduct. Waithera allegedly misrepresented her education on her application to obtain licensure as a registered nurse.

In January 2022 the Nursing Commission charged registered nurse Cynthia Di-Jing Wu (RN60291048) with being unable to safely practice due to a mental health condition.

In December 2021 the secretary of health denied the registered nursing assistant application of Peter Kioni Mwaniki (NA60076081) after he failed to provide proof of a substance use evaluation. Mwaniki has been convicted of multiple gross misdemeanors, including driving under the influence, theft, and attempted forgery.

Pierce County

In January 2022 the Nursing Commission ended conditions on the registered nurse license of Shawn Wade Staiger (RN00103558) after he complied with a substance use monitoring program.

Snohomish County

In January 2022 the Nursing Commission charged registered nurse Brenda Elaine Benjamin (RN00106408) with unprofessional conduct. Benjamin was allegedly impaired by alcohol while working as a school nurse.

In December 2021 the secretary of health denied the registered nursing assistant application of Yong Kyu Park (NA61230492). Park was charged with felony harassment and assault with a weapon in relation to domestic violence in Snohomish County Court.

Spokane County

In January 2022 the Nursing Commission withdrew charges against Cheryl Lynn Leavell (RN00120012) after charging her with failing to comply with a substance use monitoring program.

In December 2021 the secretary of health denied an agency affiliated counselor license to Dewight Allan Whitaker (CG61227392). Whitaker was offered the option of agreeing to practice under conditions on the license but did not respond by the required date.

In January 2022 the Nursing Assistant Program charged certified nursing assistant Muriel R. Snakeskin (NC60086077) with unprofessional conduct after she applied to reactivate her license. Snakeskin failed to comply with the terms of a 2015 agreement that required her to complete additional education and pay a fine.

In January 2022 the Nursing Assistant Program charged registered nursing assistant David Y. Kolesnikov (NA60246330) with unprofessional conduct. Kolesnikov allegedly failed to provide a patient scheduled medication on time and removed personal items from a patient’s room without permission.

Yakima County

In December 2021 the secretary of health conditionally granted a substance use disorder professional trainee license to Mayra Laura Corona (CO61217554) and put the license on probation for at least two years. Corona was previously convicted of several felonies and gross misdemeanors, including harassment, burglary, and driving under the influence. Corona agreed to meet the requirements, including supervision of her practice.