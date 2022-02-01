Recruiting for Good Launches Sweet Reward Gift Your Nana Groceries for a Year
Staffing agency, Recruiting for Good will reward referrals to companies hiring professional staff with gift cards to the best groceries markets.
Refer a company to help us generate proceeds for GOOD. And Gift Nana Groceries for One Year!””SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, February 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recruiting for Good, a staffing agency helping companies find talented professionals; and generates proceeds to create and fund fulfilling experiences for Talented Kids.
— Carlos Cymerman, Fun Advocate+Founder, Recruiting for Good
According to Recruiting for Good Founder, Carlos Cymerman "There is no higher purpose for adult children, than taking care of their elderly parents and improving the quality of their life."
Recruiting for Good is rewarding to companies hiring professional staff with groceries for nana. People introduce companies hiring professional staff; when a succesful hire has been made Nana will earn $100 for Groceries (every week for a year).
Since 1998, Recruiting for Good has been a purpose driven staffing company. Companies retain our recruiting agency to find talented and value driven professionals who love to use their talent for good in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations. We're generating proceeds to make a positive impact. www.RecruitingforGood.com #landsweetjob #makepositiveimpact #partyforgood.
Looking to Land a Sweet Job and Party for Good...Send us your resume today!
Since March 2020, Recruiting for Good has been creating and funding The Sweetest Gigs for talented kids. Kids on the gigs experience real life work experiences, learn positive values, and have fun too. Our sweet mission is to prepare kids for life. When kids do a great job on a gig, they get hired again, just like in the real world. When a kid successfully completes 3 gigs; they earn a $25 gift card. Kids use their creative talent to participate in our gigs, and develop content that makes a positive impact. To learn more visit www.TheSweetestGigs.com
