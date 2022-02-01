USDA and ODA announce 18 second-round SCBGP projects to fund worth nearly $2.5 million

The Oregon Department of Agriculture (ODA) in partnership with the U.S. Department of Agriculture is proud to announce the second round of Oregon Specialty Crop Block Grant Program (SCBGP) winners. The one-time, second round of SCBGP funding was created using funds provided by House Resolution 133. In addition to the regular SCBGP funding authorized by the 2018 Farm Bill, the United States Congress awarded additional one-time SCBGP funding to state departments of agriculture due to the COVID-19 impact on the food system. Through HR 133, another 18 Oregon SCBGP projects were awarded grant funds totaling nearly $2.5 million.

“There have been so many disruptive impacts on Oregon agriculture over the last two years, in addition to the COVID-19 pandemic, that these additional funds are greatly appreciated and needed statewide,” said Alexis Taylor, Director of the Oregon Department of Agriculture (ODA). “Oregon is home to many specialty crops producers, and having more funds to support the growth of these industries is very rewarding.”

2021 H.R.133 SCBGP awardees:

Canned Food Alliance

Community Development Cooperation

Good Food Foundation

Gorge Farm Cooperative

Hazelnut Marketing Board

High Desert Food and Farm Alliance

La Creole Orchards

Northwest Berries

Northwest Cider Association

Oregon Agriculture in the Classroom Foundation

Oregon Agritourism Partnership

Oregon Department of Agriculture (Two awards for the Market Access Program)

Oregon Hop Commission

Oregon Raspberry & Blackberry Commission

Pacific Northwest CSA Coalition

Rogue Valley Food System

Rogue Valley Vintners

Oregon ranks sixth in the nation in the production of specialty crops. Over the past ten years, Oregon has received close to $20 million in funding from the Specialty Crop Block Grant Program, which has paved the way for over 200 projects throughout the state and supporting the following priorities:

Local/regional/domestic/international market development, access, and certification

On-Farm Labor Needs

Cross Commodity Collaboration

Food Safety Compliance and Traceability

Addressing Regulatory Burden

Productivities Enhancements, Innovation, and Value-Added Products

Agriculture and Food-Related Priorities Identified by Oregon Solutions Network Regional Solutions Centers

The 2021 H.R.133 funded projects involve a diversity of crops and span a wide geographic area of Oregon agricultural production. A list and summary of all funded projects is available at https://oda.direct/SCBGP/

For more information, please get in touch with Gabrielle Ugalde at (503) 986-6473.