Feb. 2 Mackinac Straits Corridor Authority meeting rescheduled due to approaching storm

James Lake, MDOT Office of Communications, 906-250-0993Transportation

GAYLORD, Mich. ­- Due to an approaching winter storm expected to bring heavy snow to southern Michigan Tuesday night through Thursday night, the Mackinac Straits Corridor Authority (MSCA) meeting scheduled for Wednesday in Lansing has been rescheduled for Feb. 16.

"It appears that this storm will bring potentially hazardous travel conditions, so it's safest to postpone this meeting," said MSCA Chairman Mike Nystrom. "We have rescheduled the meeting for the same time and location on Feb. 16."

The meeting has been rescheduled for 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the 1st Floor Forum of the Michigan Library and Historical Center, 820 W. Washtenaw St., Lansing, MI 48915.

Agenda items include discussion of a memorandum of understanding between the MSCA and Enbridge for independent quality assurance, the request for proposals for building the tunnel, and a proposed MSCA tribal consultation policy. The meeting will be available to watch live on YouTube and Livestream.

Accommodations can be made for persons who require mobility, visual, hearing, written, or other assistance for participation. Large print materials, auxiliary aids or the services of interpreters, signers, or readers are available upon request. Please contact Orlando Curry at 517-241-7462 or complete Form 2658 for American Sign Language (ASL) located on the Title VI webpage: www.Michigan.gov/MDOT/0,4616,7-151-9621_31783---,00.html. Requests should be made at least five days prior to the meeting date. Reasonable efforts will be made to provide the requested accommodation or an effective alternative, but accommodations may not be guaranteed.

Written public comment to the MSCA may be submitted via the MSCA Public Comment Form. Anyone attending the public meeting in person will be required to wear a mask per State of Michigan guidelines. Each person who chooses to provide public comment at the meeting venue will have up to three minutes to address the MSCA.